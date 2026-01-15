The Business Times

Ericsson to shed 1,600 jobs in Sweden

The proposed staff reduction is part of global initiatives to improve its cost position

Summarise
    • Ericsson has been steadily reducing headcount over the last three years to maintain profitability.
    • Ericsson has been steadily reducing headcount over the last three years to maintain profitability. PHOTO: REUTERS
    Published Thu, Jan 15, 2026 · 08:51 PM

    [STOCKHOLM] Ericsson plans to cut some 1,600 jobs in Sweden, the telecommunications equipment group said on Thursday (Jan 15).

    Ericsson has been steadily reducing headcount over the last three years to maintain profitability, as it grapples with a decline in 5G spending and the impact of US import tariffs.

    The company said the proposed staff reduction was part of global initiatives to improve its cost position, while maintaining investments critical to technology leadership.

    Ericsson has submitted a notice to the Swedish Public Employment Service, and initiated negotiations with relevant trade unions.

    “Initiatives to increase operational efficiency will continue across the group, but will not be announced separately,” it said.

    In Sweden, where Ericsson is based, the company had already announced plans to lay off 1,400 employees in 2023 and 1,200 in 2024. REUTERS

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    EricssonSweden

    Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services

    Feedback
    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More