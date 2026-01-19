EU and Britain committed to sovereignty of Denmark and Greenland, von der Leyen says

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in a post on X, "“We will always protect our strategic economic and security interests." PHOTO: EPA

[BRUSSELS] The EU and Britain stand firm in their commitment to uphold the sovereignty of Greenland and the Kingdom of Denmark, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Sunday.

Von der Leyen in a post on X said she had discussed the developments around Greenland with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte, Britain’s Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

“We will always protect our strategic economic and security interests,” she said.

“We will face these challenges to our European solidarity with steadiness and resolve.” REUTERS