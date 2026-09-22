EU and Philippines reach ‘substantial agreement’ on free-trade deal
The FTA is expected to open opportunities for businesses, farmers, manufacturers and consumers
- Both sides said the deal will deepen bilateral trade and investment ties, making them more diversified and resilient amid global volatility. PHOTO: REUTERS
THE European Union and the Philippines have reached a “substantial agreement” on a free trade deal, the European Commission said on Tuesday (Sep 22).
The agreement is expected to increase trade and investment flows by improving conditions for exporters, service suppliers and investors on both sides, it added. Negotiations will be finalised to determine the implementation of the trade deal and to finalise technical details.
The agreement is set to eliminate trade tariffs and improve market access on both sides. It would also open the Philippine government procurement market to foreign bidders.
In 2025, the EU was the Philippines’ fourth-largest trading partner, accounting for 8.3 per cent of the country’s total trade in goods. Bilateral trade in goods amounted to 17.6 billion euros (US$20.2 billion) in 2025, while trade in services reached 10.3 billion euros in 2024. REUTERS
Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.
Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services
TRENDING NOW
Simba admits exceeding spectrum limits amid failed M1 deal; parent company Tuas’ full-year profit surges 277%
He built the Vingroup empire. Now South-east Asia’s richest man is handing some key roles to his sons
What’s on the agenda when Xi and Trump meet in Washington
Ex-execs of CW Group, Allied Tech charged with offences linked to lawyer’s S$76 million misappropriation