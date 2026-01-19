EU considers 93 billion euros in retaliatory tariffs on US over Trump’s Greenland threat, FT reports

US President Donald Trump (centre) and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen (left) at a meeting in Turnberry, Scotland, July 27, 2025. PHOTO: NYTIMES

EUROPEAN capitals may hit the US with 93 billion euros (S$139 billion) worth of tariffs or restrict American companies from the bloc’s market in response to US President Donald Trump’s threats to Nato allies opposed to his campaign to take over Greenland, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.

The retaliation measures are being drawn up to give European leaders leverage in pivotal meetings with Trump at the World Economic Forum in Davos this week, the FT report said, citing officials involved in the preparations for the meetings in Switzerland. REUTERS