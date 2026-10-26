Euro zone firms find it harder to get credit: ECB survey

Companies said they needed more credit lines just as these were becoming harder to get

About 7 per cent of firms reported difficulties in securing a bank loan in the three months to September, rising from 5 per cent in the previous quarter. PHOTO: REUTERS

[FRANKFURT] Euro zone firms are having a harder time getting credit from their banks just as their finances are squeezed by more expensive fuel and higher costs, a European Central Bank survey showed on Monday (Oct 26).

The ECB has been gradually raising interest rates to stem an energy-driven rise in inflation, though it is expected to stay put this week to garner more evidence on how higher borrowing costs, including on the bond market, are affecting the economy.

Its quarterly Survey on the Access to Finance of Enterprises in the euro area showed some strains were becoming visible, with firms reporting higher interest rates and a decrease in the availability of bank loans.

Firms said they needed more credit lines just as these were becoming harder to get.

“The continued simultaneous increase in the need for both trade credit and credit lines suggests that firms are facing broader pressures on their working capital, potentially driven by higher input costs,” the ECB said.

“However, the decrease in credit line availability signals that banks are becoming more cautious in extending this type of financing, which could further constrain firms’ ability to meet their short-term funding needs,” it added.

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The share of firms reporting obstacles to obtaining a bank loan increased to 7 per cent in the three months to September from 5 per cent in the previous quarter.

The survey also showed large increases in firms’ expectations for prices, wages and other costs, but the ECB said this was skewed by a large number of first-time respondents.

Firms that took part in both of the last two rounds of the poll expected prices to rise on average by 3.6 per cent in the coming 12 months, compared with 2.5 per cent in the second quarter’s survey.

Across the full sample of 12,822 enterprises, firms expected selling prices to rise by 7.1 per cent, compared with 3.2 per cent in the previous poll. REUTERS