Europe’s growth model is coming to an end: Eurogroup chair

The EU must mobilise capital more effectively to finance innovation and scale, says Kyriakos Pierrakakis

Kyriakos Pierrakakis, the chairman of the eurozone’s finance ministers, says the region's growth can no longer rely on expanding labour supply. PHOTO: REUTERS

[LUXEMBOURG] Kyriakos Pierrakakis, chairman of the eurozone’s finance ministers, said on Wednesday (Mar 4) that Europe’s decades-old economic model, which has relied heavily on an expanding workforce, is coming to an end.

He cited the need to mobilise savings to finance investment and innovation.

At a conference organised by the European Investment Bank, he said that Europe’s economy was facing strong demographic headwinds.

By 2040, its workforce – currently around 200 million people – could be shrinking by close to two million people a year.

“That matters because it changes the equation. Growth can no longer rely on expanding labour supply. It must come from higher productivity. And higher productivity comes from innovation, investment and efficient capital allocation,” said Pierrakakis.

“The growth model that supported European prosperity for decades is reaching its limits,” he added.

Pierrakakis noted that the strategic task for the European Union was to mobilise capital more effectively to finance innovation and scale.

“That is the only lever that can raise productivity, increase incomes, strengthen strategic autonomy and build resilience,” he said.

The 27-nation bloc seeks to integrate its different capital markets into a single market where capital would flow more freely.

This would enable some 10 trillion euros (S$14.8 trillion) to 11 trillion euros of Europeans’ savings in bank deposits to be used more productively to finance the growth of innovative companies.

The integration has been slow because of vested national interests and political differences, but geopolitical changes over the last 12 months have given the work a new sense of urgency. REUTERS