Explosion hits US embassy in Oslo, causing minor damage

A search for the perpetrators of the blast was ongoing, while no further explosive devices had been found in the area. PHOTO: REUTERS

[OSLO] The US embassy in Oslo was hit by an explosion early on Sunday (Mar 8), causing minor damage but no injuries, Norwegian police said.

A loud blast was heard near the embassy compound in western Oslo at around 1 am (0000 GMT), and smoke was seen rising from the area, eyewitnesses told local media.

“We’ve determined that an explosion hit the American embassy,” police spokesperson Mikael Dellemyr told public broadcaster NRK, adding that the blast occurred at the entry to the consular section.

A search for the perpetrators of the blast was ongoing, while no further explosive devices had been found in the area, Dellemyr said.

“The police are in a dialogue with the embassy and there are no reports of any injured persons,” the Oslo police department said in a separate statement.

The embassy did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside of regular business hours.

SEE ALSO Iran president says Teheran has no intention of hitting neighbours DECODING ASIA Navigate Asia in

a new global order Get the insights delivered to your inbox.

The US State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment. REUTERS