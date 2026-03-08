The Business Times

Explosion hits US embassy in Oslo, causing minor damage

Summarise
google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source
Published Sun, Mar 8, 2026 · 11:25 AM
    • A search for the perpetrators of the blast was ongoing, while no further explosive devices had been found in the area.
    • A search for the perpetrators of the blast was ongoing, while no further explosive devices had been found in the area. PHOTO: REUTERS

    [OSLO] The US embassy in Oslo was hit by an explosion early on Sunday (Mar 8), causing minor damage but no injuries, Norwegian police said.

    A loud blast was heard near the embassy compound in western Oslo at around 1 am (0000 GMT), and smoke was seen rising from the area, eyewitnesses told local media.

    “We’ve determined that an explosion hit the American embassy,” police spokesperson Mikael Dellemyr told public broadcaster NRK, adding that the blast occurred at the entry to the consular section.

    A search for the perpetrators of the blast was ongoing, while no further explosive devices had been found in the area, Dellemyr said.

    “The police are in a dialogue with the embassy and there are no reports of any injured persons,” the Oslo police department said in a separate statement.

    The embassy did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside of regular business hours.

    DECODING ASIA

    Navigate Asia in
    a new global order

    Get the insights delivered to your inbox.

    The US State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment. REUTERS

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    Norway

    Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services

    Feedback
    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More