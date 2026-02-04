The Business Times

Federal Reserve’s Miran resigns from White House job

Published Wed, Feb 4, 2026 · 07:39 AM
    • Stephen Miran had been on leave from his White House post since President Donald Trump appointed him last year to fill a vacancy on the Fed’s Board of Governors.
    [WASHINGTON] Federal Reserve Governor Stephen Miran resigned on Tuesday from his position as chair of the White House’s Council of Economic Advisers, a White House spokesman said.

    Miran’s resignation was first reported by Barron’s.

    Miran had been on leave from his CEA post since President Donald Trump appointed him last year to fill an unexpected vacancy on the Fed’s Board of Governors. REUTERS

    US Federal Reserve

