Federal Reserve’s Miran resigns from White House job

[WASHINGTON] Federal Reserve Governor Stephen Miran resigned on Tuesday from his position as chair of the White House’s Council of Economic Advisers, a White House spokesman said.

Miran’s resignation was first reported by Barron’s.

Miran had been on leave from his CEA post since President Donald Trump appointed him last year to fill an unexpected vacancy on the Fed’s Board of Governors. REUTERS