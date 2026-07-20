The Business Times
business-time-50

Few tankers enter Hormuz to load oil, LNG floating storage rises, data shows

Both Iran and US are trying to exert control over the strait

Summarise
google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source
Published Mon, Jul 20, 2026 · 07:33 AM — Updated Mon, Jul 20, 2026 · 08:36 AM
    • A vessel at the Strait of Hormuz, as seen from Musandam, Oman, July 17, 2026.
    • A vessel at the Strait of Hormuz, as seen from Musandam, Oman, July 17, 2026. PHOTO: REUTERS

    [SINGAPORE] The number of ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz stayed low during the weekend as the United States and Iran intensified attacks in the Middle East, shipping data showed on Monday (Jul 20).

    Four vessels made the crossing on Sunday, down from eight the previous day, data from LSEG showed. At least three oil products tankers and one Very Large Crude Carrier have entered the strait since Friday to load oil, the data showed.

    LSEG data covers transit for container ships, bulkers, vehicle carriers, and tankers that carry oil, gas and chemicals.

    On Sunday, the US said it had completed an eighth straight night of attacks against Iran, while US allies Kuwait and Bahrain reported more Iranian attacks.

    In recent days, both sides have taken aim at shipping traffic, with the US saying it is enforcing a naval blockade on Iranian ports, and Iran saying it targets vessels violating its rules on navigating the Strait of Hormuz, which usually handles one-fifth of global oil trade.

    The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations agency said on Monday it had received a report indicating that a vessel was on fire 8 nautical miles north-west of Oman’s Kumzar. UKMTO said the cause of the fire had not been verified.

    Asean Intelligence

    Get insights into businesses across South-east Asia

    Get the free report

    No liquefied natural gas tankers have been visible passing through the strait since Thursday. Tankers and other vessels have sometimes shut off transponders to mask their passage.

    The combined 10-day moving average of laden LNG transits through the strait fell to just 0.2 cargoes per day by July 15 from roughly 0.8 cargoes per day in late June, vessel tracking data from S&P Global Energy showed.

    Only one LNG cargo is known to have exited the Gulf in the past week, the data showed.

    However, LNG production and vessel loadings at Qatar and the United Arab Emirates have continued at a relatively robust pace despite the disruption to outbound shipping, S&P Global analysts said in a note, leading to a growing inventory of LNG aboard tankers waiting inside the Gulf.

    Seven laden Qatari LNG carriers were estimated to be holding around 0.57 million metric tons of LNG as of mid-July while nearly 1.9 million tons of LNG tanker capacity is currently positioned inside the Gulf - the equivalent of around eight days’ worth of typical pre-war peak exports from the two projects, according to S&P Global.

    “Should the effective blockage of the Strait of Hormuz ease in the coming weeks, these vessels could enable a relatively rapid increase in exports, releasing LNG that has already been produced and loaded,” it added. REUTERS

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    Strait of HormuzShippingIran war

    Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services

    Feedback

    TRENDING NOW

    Tan Boon Liat Building is an industrial warehouse and showroom landmark located at the crossroads of Outram Road and Zion Road.

    Tan Boon Liat Building sold en bloc to Kingsford Group at lower reserve price of S$950 million

    Employees may grumble about long hours, difficult clients or demanding deadlines, but often the biggest push factor is how they are treated.

    What makes a good job? Feeling that you matter

    Weak sales at the two department stores dragged down group revenue, said Metro.

    Metro to close department stores in Paragon, Causeway Point after leases expire

    Bank of China has established a new channel for overseas institutions to access China’s bond market. 

    Bank of China approved by MAS as a primary dealer

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More