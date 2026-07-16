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Fewer vessels travel through Hormuz after US resumes blockade

Kpler data shows nine vessels crossing the strait on Jul 15, down from 13 the previous day

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Published Thu, Jul 16, 2026 · 04:54 PM
    • Hostilities have intensified since Iran said late on Jul 11 that it had closed the Strait of Hormuz. 
    • Hostilities have intensified since Iran said late on Jul 11 that it had closed the Strait of Hormuz.  PHOTO: REUTERS

    [SINGAPORE] Fewer vessels travelled through the Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday (Jul 15), the first day after the US reimposed its naval blockade on Iranian ports with both countries escalating strikes across the Gulf, shipping data showed.

    Nine vessels crossed the strait on Wednesday, mostly on the Iranian route, down from 13 the previous day, Kpler data showed.

    There were no Very Large Crude Carrier (VLCC) or liquefied natural gas tankers visibly passing through the strait on Wednesday.

    US Central Command said on Wednesday that it had disabled an unladen oil tanker that was attempting to sail towards Iran’s Kharg Island after it ignored multiple warnings, firing Hellfire missiles into the ship’s smokestack.

    The Curacao-flagged VLCC Belma was no longer transiting to Iran, it added.

    Since resuming a naval blockade against Iran on Tuesday, the US has redirected two ships and disabled another, the military said.

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    Hostilities have intensified since Iran said late on Jul 11 that it had closed the Strait of Hormuz.

    Military operations are keeping ships from travelling through the waterway, which carried about a fifth of global oil and gas shipments before the war.

    On Wednesday, five empty vessels entered the Gulf, including three small oil tankers and two dry bulk carriers for grains, the data showed.

    The four vessels that exited the strait on Wednesday carried liquefied petroleum gas, coal, fuel oil and fertiliser.

    On Tuesday, a Suezmax tanker carrying one million barrels of Saudi crude exited the strait with its transponder switched off, Kpler data showed. REUTERS

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