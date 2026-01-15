Five takeaways from the Reuters interview of US President Donald Trump

He’s doing things his way, and boasts that he has accomplished so much that ‘we shouldn’t even have an election’

Trump expressed frustration that his Republican Party could lose control of the Senate in this year’s midterm elections. PHOTO: REUTERS

[WASHINGTON] Reuters sat down with US President Donald Trump for an interview in the Oval Office on Wednesday (Jan 14).

Here are some takeaways from the 30-minute exchange:

He’s doing it his way

Trump repeatedly dismissed concerns by the public, business leaders and even his fellow Republicans. Issues raised range from the future of Greenland and the criminal investigation into US Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell, to the state of the economy.

When told that a Reuters and market researcher Ipsos poll found tepid support among Americans for taking control of Greenland, Trump called the poll “fake”.

“I don’t care,” he responded, when asked about the pushback by some Senate Republicans against the investigation into Powell.

“I don’t care,” he said again, when reminded of JPMorgan Chase chief executive officer Jamie Dimon’s concerns that White House interference in the Fed could harm the economy.

DECODING ASIA Navigate Asia in

a new global order Get the insights delivered to your inbox.

When asked about Americans’ worries about high prices, Trump reiterated that the economy was the strongest “in history”, and said he had to do a better job of promoting his achievements.

He referred to a specially prepared thick binder that listed his accomplishments in office.

The president suggested that he follows his own compass.

“A lot of times, you can’t convince a voter,” he said. “You have to just do what’s right. And then a lot of the things I did were not really politically popular. They turned out to be when it worked out so well.”

A holding pattern on Iran

Earlier in the day, Trump told reporters that he believed the crackdown on protesters in Iran was easing, although he declined to cite his source for the information. It remained unclear whether he was still considering ordering a US military strike on the country.

Despite his stream of threats towards the Iranian regime, he was non-committal in the interview about what he wants to see happen in Iran, refusing to call for the ouster of the country’s rulers.

He also declined to offer support to the exiled crown prince of Iran, Reza Pahlavi, as a potential future leader.

“I don’t know how he’d play within his own country, and we really aren’t up to that point yet,” Trump said. “We have to play it day by day.”

Peace is hard

Trump discussed two of his signature peace initiatives: the ceasefire in Gaza, and his attempts to end Russia’s war in Ukraine. Both efforts have hit rough patches.

Despite his claim that he had brought peace to the Middle East, he conceded that Hamas had still not disarmed, a condition of the ceasefire agreement, and it was unclear whether they would.

“They were born with a gun in the hand,” he said. “So, we’re (going to) have to find out whether or not we’re gonna be able to get it done.”

With regard to Ukraine, Trump again suggested that Russian President Vladimir Putin was ready to strike a deal.

When asked directly what the hold-up was, Trump answered: “Zelensky,” referring to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who has maintained that his country will not be seeking peace at any cost.

Backing ICE

Trump appeared to express some sympathy for the death of Renee Nicole Good, after an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent shot and killed her on Jan 7 in Minneapolis, calling it “a very unfortunate incident”. Trump’s homeland security secretary, Kristi Noem, labelled Good a domestic terrorist.

Even so, he stressed that he was standing behind his choice to send militarised officers into American cities.

“I know that it was a tough situation to be in,” he said. “There was very little respect shown to the police, in this case, the ICE officers.”

Trump said that he would continue sending armed agents into cities, claiming that his efforts had taken “thousands of murderers out of our country”. There is no evidence to support that assertion.

Managing midterm expectations

The president expressed frustration that his Republican Party could lose control of the US House of Representatives or the Senate in this year’s midterm elections, citing historical trends that have seen the party in power lose seats in the second year of a presidency.

“It’s some deep psychological thing, but when you win the presidency, you don’t win the midterms,” Trump said. He boasted that he had accomplished so much that “when you think of it, we shouldn’t even have an election”. REUTERS