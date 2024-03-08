Former Fox chairman Rupert Murdoch, 92, gets engaged

Published Fri, Mar 08, 2024 · 8:12 am Updated Fri, Mar 08, 2024 · 8:48 am
Rupert Murdoch stepped down from his role at Fox in September last year, ending a seven-decade career that began at his father’s Australian newspaper business.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Rupert Murdoch

FORMER Fox and News Corp Chairman Rupert Murdoch, 92, got engaged to his girlfriend, Elena Zhukova, a spokesman said on Thursday.

The wedding will be held in California, at Murdoch’s vineyard and estate, Moraga, the spokesman said.

The New York Times, which first reported the news, said Zhukova, who is from Moscow, is 67. She is a retired molecular biologist whom Murdoch began dating in the summer, it added.

Murdoch stepped down from his role in September last year, ending a seven-decade career that began at his father’s Australian newspaper business and culminated in one of the most influential media empires. REUTERS

SEE ALSO

READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

International

Asian cities build big as infrastructure woes take centre stage in region’s Taylor Swift tussle

Sweden finally joins Nato, ending non-alignment, in Ukraine war shadow

Tinder must explain fee discrepancies to EU users

White House courts influencers ahead of high stakes speech

Fed’s Powell says aware of policy risks to workers, but cuts depend on inflation

State of the Union: Biden to push wealth, company tax ideas

Breaking News

Most Popular

UPDATED 13 seconds ago