The Business Times
business-time-50

Fox Corp beats third-quarter revenue estimates on strong ad sales from news, sports

It reports revenue of US$3.99 billion, against analysts’ average estimate of US$3.82 billion

Summarise
google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source
Published Mon, May 11, 2026 · 09:30 PM
    • Fox News headquarters in New York City. Fox Corporations' adjusted profit per share of US$1.32 exceeded estimates of US$0.97 per share.
    • Fox News headquarters in New York City. Fox Corporations' adjusted profit per share of US$1.32 exceeded estimates of US$0.97 per share. PHOTO: REUTERS

    [BENGALURU] Fox Corporation beat Wall Street estimates for third-quarter revenue on Monday (May 11), boosted by strong advertising sales in its sports and news divisions, and strength in the media company’s streaming service Tubi.

    Shares of the company rose about 6 per cent in pre-market trading.

    Advertisers turn to the company, which owns brands such as Fox News and Fox Sports, to capture its viewership amid growing geopolitical uncertainty driven by the Middle East conflict.

    The company reported revenue of US$3.99 billion, against analysts’ average estimate of US$3.82 billion, based on data compiled by LSEG.

    Its adjusted profit per share of US$1.32 exceeded estimates of US$0.97 per share.

    The company said advertising revenue for its cable network programming rose 5 per cent, primarily boosted by increased news pricing and the broadcast of the World Baseball Classic, despite being partially offset by lower ratings.

    DECODING ASIA

    Navigate Asia in
    a new global order

    Get the insights delivered to your inbox.

    “This strong performance, led by robust core advertising trends, underscores Fox’s leadership in live programming, (and is) bolstered by continued strength at our leading free streaming service, Tubi,” CEO Lachlan Murdoch said. REUTERS

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    fox corpCorporate earnings

    Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services

    Feedback

    TRENDING NOW

    Longest-serving chief minister Taib Mahmud’s legacy looms large over Sarawak as a family feud over his estate threatens to expose skeleton’s in the eastern state’s political closet.

    On the board but frozen out: The Taib family feud tearing Sarawak construction giant apart

    Piyush Gupta, chairman of SMU, Keppel and Mandai Wildlife Group, said: "We have to position the parks to serve our advocacy purpose, to serve an entertainment purpose, to continue to be what Singaporeans want.”

    Not retirement, but a rewiring and fresh perspectives post-DBS, says Piyush Gupta

    Thailand’s target is to export seven million tonnes of rice globally in 2026, but the Middle East war has turned the world topsy-turvy with supply disruptions, high oil prices and economic uncertainty.

    Thai and Vietnamese farmers may stop planting rice because of the Iran war. Here’s why

    A one-bedder unit is cheaper than larger flats, and also has lower recurring costs as management fees and maintenance costs are generally higher for bigger units.

    Should developers build more one-bedroom condo units?

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More