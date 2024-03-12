GE Aerospace to invest more than US$650 million in factories, supply chain in 2024

GE AEROSPACE said on Tuesday (Mar 12) it planned to invest more than US$650 million into its manufacturing plants and supply chain this year to boost its production capacity to support demand from commercial and defence clients.

The company will invest nearly US$450 million in 22 GE Aerospace facilities across 14 states in the United States and US$100 million in some of its international sites. It also plans to invest an additional US$100 million in its US-based suppliers.

“The 2024 investment plan expands the company’s capacity to continue ramping Leap engine production, prepare for production of the GE9X, and to continue supporting the US military and its allies around the world,” GE said in a statement.

CFM International, GE’s joint venture with France’s Safran, is an engine supplier for Boeing’s 737 MAX jetliners and competes with RTX’s Pratt & Whitney to power Airbus’ 320neo jets.

Along with the investment, GE said that it was hiring over 1,000 employees at its US factories.

Once an industrial conglomerate, GE in 2021 said it would split into three companies focused on aerospace, healthcare and energy.

GET BT IN YOUR INBOX DAILY Start and end each day with the latest news stories and analyses delivered straight to your inbox. Sign Up VIEW ALL

The healthcare business was spun-off last year and the separation of the energy business is expected to be completed next month. REUTERS