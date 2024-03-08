German industrial production rises for first time since April

Published Fri, Mar 08, 2024 · 5:13 pm
Within manufacturing, chemicals, food and machine output all rose, but carmakers (top) saw a sharp decline.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

Germany

GERMAN industrial production rose in January for the first time in nine months, though its protracted weakness has probably already dragged Europe’s largest economy into a recession.

The gauge increased 1 per cent from December, led by construction, the statistics office said on Friday (Mar 8), after a bigger-than-previously reported decline the prior month. Within manufacturing, chemicals, food and machine output all rose, but carmakers saw a sharp decline. 

The overall level of production remains close to the lowest level since 2020 at a time when Germany’s manufacturing sector is struggling to shake off a protracted downturn. 

A release on Thursday showed factory orders dropped sharply in January following an uptick in December.

Carsten Brzeski, global head of macro at ING, said that the first hard data for 2024 signals the German economy “is bottoming out.” Still, that won’t be enough to prevent a first-quarter contraction, he said. 

Germany was the only Group of Seven country to see gross domestic product decline in 2023, with its underperformance weighing on the wider 20-nation eurozone. 

SEE ALSO

The Bundesbank has warned of a contraction in the first quarter, after a 0.3 per cent fall in the final three months of 2023. That would mean a first recession since the pandemic, though the central bank doesn’t envisage a severe downturn.

Recent days have seen several economists trim their forecasts: On Thursday, Germany’s DIW said it now expects no growth at all in 2024. The government, too, is less optimistic. It has slashed its prediction for this year to just 0.2 per cent – a much flatter rebound than the 1.3 per cent it saw a few months back.

The ruling coalition is stitching together a package of measures totalling about 7 billion euros (S$10.2 billion) to try to lift the economy out of its slump. Last month, an unexpected drop in S&P Global’s purchasing managers’ index for the industrial sector signalled a deepening downturn. BLOOMBERG

KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE

industrial production

READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

International

Biden vows to raise taxes on wealthy, corporations in State of the Union address

South Korea to improve young doctors' pay, denies healthcare is in crisis

Fears grow for Hong Kong’s finance-hub status under proposed security law

India to invest US$1.2 billion in AI infrastructure, startups

Vietnam ready to commercialise 5G in 2024 as part of digital infrastructure push

HSBC makes key hires to boost growth in ultra-high-net-worth market in Asia

Breaking News

Most Popular