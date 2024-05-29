The Business Times

German inflation rises to 2.8% in May

Published Wed, May 29, 2024 · 08:20 PM
GERMAN inflation rose slightly more than expected to 2.8 per cent in May, preliminary data from the federal statistics office showed on Wednesday (May 29).

Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a reading of 2.7 per cent, after a year-on-year increase in consumer prices of 2.4 per cent in April, based on data harmonised to compare with other European Union countries.

Economists will pay close attention to the data from Europe’s largest economy ahead of the eurozone’s inflation data release expected on Friday.

The European Central Bank looks set to lower interest rates next week after its biggest ever streak of hikes brought down inflation to just above its 2 per cent target but also choked off credit.

In Germany, cooling energy and food prices have had an easing effect on inflation this year – but core inflation, which excludes those more volatile elements, has remained high.

In May, core inflation was 3 per cent, the statistics office said, unchanged on the previous month. REUTERS

