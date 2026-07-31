The Business Times
business-time-50

German unemployment rises slightly more than expected in July

The jobless figure grew by 6,000 to 2.99 million

Summarise
google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source
Published Fri, Jul 31, 2026 · 09:20 PM
    • Early labour market indicators suggest that, at best, the labour market will move sideways over the coming months.
    • Early labour market indicators suggest that, at best, the labour market will move sideways over the coming months. PHOTO: BT,FILE

    [BERLIN] The number of unemployed people in Germany rose slightly more than expected in July and came close to the politically ‌important 3 million mark in seasonally adjusted terms, according to Labour Office data released on Friday (Jul 31).

    In seasonally adjusted terms, the jobless figure grew by 6,000 to 2.99 million, Labour Office figures showed, while analysts polled by Reuters had predicted an increase of 5,000.

    The seasonally adjusted jobless rate stood at 6.4 per cent, up from 6.3 per cent the previous month.

    “The weak trend observed in the labour market over recent months is continuing,” said Daniel Terzenbach, a member of the Regional Management Board of the Federal Employment Agency. Gross domestic product in Europe’s largest economy grew more than expected in ‌the second quarter, but risks loom as hostilities flare up again between Iran and the US, meaning prices could stay high for longer than initially expected, taking a toll on investment and consumption.

    Labour market data typically react with a lag to geopolitical shocks. Early labour market indicators suggest that, at best, the labour market will move sideways over the coming months, said Marc Schattenberg, economist at Deutsche Bank Research. “However, if the German economy continues to perform as robustly as it did in the second quarter, the labour market is likely to regain momentum from autumn onwards,” Schattenberg said.

    The overall unadjusted number of unemployed people ticked over the 3 million mark in July.

    Asean Intelligence

    Get insights into businesses across South-east Asia

    Get the free report

    The three million mark was surpassed for the first time in a decade last year in August, showing the toll of economic stagnation on the labour market.

    “Unemployment and underemployment are rising noticeably in July, primarily due to seasonal factors,” Terzenbach said. Adding to the gloom, inflation accelerated to 2.8 per cent year-on-year in July from 2.4 per cent in the previous month on higher energy prices caused ‌by the Iran conflict, data showed on Thursday. “If sustained, the rebound in GDP growth eventually will feed through to the labour market,” said Claus Vistesen, chief eurozone economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics. “For now, however, the near-term outlook remains difficult.”

    Labour demand remains weak, the office said. In total, 653,000 job openings were ​registered with the labour office in ​July, 2⁠5,000 more than a year ago. REUTERS

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    GermanyEmployment

    Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services

    Feedback

    TRENDING NOW

    Yeoh Pei Xien is the youngest grandchild of Yeoh Tiong Lay, who founded Malaysian multinational conglomerate YTL Corporation.

    Yeoh Pei Xien: YTL’s third-gen scion with a pastor’s heart

    Grant Wee built Hideaway as a massage-and-bathhouse concept centred on solitude and recovery.

    UOB CEO’s youngest child Grant Wee turns burnout into a wellness business

    Online shopping has brought convenience and incredible range into the living room, allowing suppliers and brands to bypass department stores.

    From Yaohan and Galeries to Metro: The rise and fall of department stores in Singapore

    The hiring push comes as Singapore’s banks expand their wealth franchises across Asia.

    Singapore banks’ battle for wealth talent goes beyond private bankers

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More