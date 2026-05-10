Germany revives effort to buy US Tomahawks

Germany’s Minister of Defence is planning a trip to Washington in a bid to revive Berlin’s proposal

The Tomahawk Land Attack Missile is a long-range cruise missile typically launched from sea to attack targets in deep-strike missions. PHOTO: REUTERS

[BERLIN] Germany is reviving efforts to buy Tomahawk cruise missiles from the US, the Financial Times reported on Sunday (May 10), citing people with knowledge of Berlin’s strategy.

Berlin hopes to persuade the Trump administration to agree to the sale of the Tomahawks together with their Typhon ground launchers, the newspaper said.

The White House, the US Department of Defense and the German Ministry of Defence did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Germany’s Minister of Defence Boris Pistorius is planning a trip to Washington, the report said, in a bid to revive Berlin’s proposal to purchase long-range systems, which was first submitted in July last year. The US has yet to respond.

The visit, however, hinges upon whether Pistorius can secure a meeting with Pete Hegseth, his US counterpart, unnamed sources told the FT.

The Tomahawk Land Attack Missile is a long-range cruise missile typically launched from sea to attack targets in deep-strike missions.

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In February, the Pentagon said it had signed a seven-year deal with Raytheon to increase Tomahawk production as its stockpiles have been depleted by the war with Iran. REUTERS