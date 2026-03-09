Germany’s industry makes unexpectedly weak start to 2026

January orders fall by 11.1% from December, ending four consecutive months of increases

Alongside the industry orders, industrial production in Germany also fell, dropping by 0.5% in January against the previous month. PHOTO: REUTERS

[BERLIN] Germany’s industry had a surprisingly weak start in January, with orders falling more than forecast and output unexpectedly decreasing, based on data from the country’s statistics office.

The January orders declined by 11.1 per cent against the previous month on a seasonally and calendar-adjusted basis, putting an end to four consecutive months of increases, the office said on Monday (Mar 9).

A Reuters poll of analysts had pointed to a fall of 4.5 per cent.

However, when large-scale orders were excluded, the fall was only 0.4 per cent in January, said the office, after German industrial orders posted their biggest increase in two years in December.

Not for faint of heart

Despite the volatility, analysts stuck with their positive expectations for the year, barring a sustained escalation in the war in Iran and resulting high oil prices.

“These figures are not for the faint of heart,” said LBBW economist Jens-Oliver Niklasch.

DECODING ASIA Navigate Asia in

a new global order Get the insights delivered to your inbox.

He added: “Overall, however, we continue to maintain our expectation that the economic figures for the current year will be better than last year.”

Union Investment’s Michael Herzum attributed the robust order situation to the German government’s investment in defence and infrastructure.

“(The) industry should transform from a drag on growth to an engine of growth by 2026, assuming the war with Iran does not escalate permanently,” he said.

Germany’s economy ministry on Monday warned that the risk of the industry facing a setback increased significantly with the war, which was not yet reflected in the indicators.

Production spark missing

Industrial production also fell, unexpectedly dropping by 0.5 per cent in January against the previous month.

Analysts had forecast a slight rise of 1 per cent.

“The spark from fuller order books hasn’t yet ignited production,” said Hauck Aufhaeuser Lampe chief economist Alexander Krueger.

The dip is mainly due to the lower production of metal products, which fell by 12.4 per cent, said the office.

Decreases in the pharmaceutical as well as computer, electronic and optical products industries also contributed, it added.

In contrast, energy production increased significantly by 10.3 per cent, due to the exceptionally cold January weather this year, it said. REUTERS