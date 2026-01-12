The Business Times
Apple leads global smartphone market with 20% share in 2025

The market is expected to soften in 2026 amid chip shortages and rising component costs

    • Apple led the market with a 20% share, supported by solid demand in emerging and mid-sized markets and strong sales of the iPhone 17 series. PHOTO: REUTERS
    Published Mon, Jan 12, 2026 · 05:04 PM

    [BENGALURU] Global smartphone shipments rose two per cent year-on-year in 2025, lifted by stronger demand and economic momentum in emerging markets, Counterpoint Research said on Monday (Jan 12).

    Apple led the market with a 20 per cent share, the largest among the top five brands, supported by solid demand in emerging and mid-sized markets and strong sales of the iPhone 17 series, said Counterpoint analyst Varun Mishra.

    Manufacturers pulled shipments forward early in the year to get ahead of tariffs, but the effect eased as 2025 progressed, leaving second-half volumes largely unaffected, the firm said.

    Samsung ranked second with a 19 per cent share on modest shipment growth, while Xiaomi placed third with a 13 per cent share, backed by steady demand in emerging markets.

    The global smartphone market is expected to soften in 2026 amid chip shortages and rising component costs, as chipmakers prioritise AI data centres over handsets, Counterpoint research director Tarun Pathak said. REUTERS

