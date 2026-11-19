The process of reaching out to executives amid a search for Jensen Huang’s replacement has begun

Rene Haas served for seven years at Nvidia as general manager of computing products. PHOTO: REUTERS

ARM CHIEF executive officer Rene Haas has been approached regarding the CEO role at Nvidia by recruiting firm Heidrick & Struggles, which was hired by the board to recommend a replacement for Jensen Huang, according to a person familiar with the process.

Heidrick & Struggles has begun the process of reaching out to executives who might be able to take on the job after Huang left the company last week, according to the person, who asked not to be identified because the process is not public.

Nvidia and Arm representatives did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Nvidia, the world’s largest chipmaker, cut ties with Huang on Nov 12, after revelations about his extramarital affairs spurred a widening scandal.

Huang has admitted to a relationship with a woman that the US government has investigated for spying on behalf of China. Beijing has denied the espionage plot.

Hiring Haas would bring in someone with a history at Nvidia. He served for seven years at the company as general manager of computing products.

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Nvidia also attempted to acquire Arm in 2020, though the merger eventually broke down in the face of regulatory opposition.

But the 64-year-old Haas – or anyone else stepping into the Nvidia CEO role – would come under intense pressure. It is arguably the highest-profile job in the tech industry, and the new leader will need to confront a corporate culture shaped around the personality of one man: Huang.

Haas spoke about Huang’s departure during a tech conference in Austin on Wednesday (Nov 18), describing his old boss as “a legend”.

“What he built at Nvidia is historic,” Haas said. “You don’t have many champions like that.” BLOOMBERG