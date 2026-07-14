Asean’s new financial geography: Connectivity takes centre stage

The region’s financial landscape is being reshaped, yet rather than retreating, companies are adapting

As companies diversify manufacturing locations and investors seek exposure to fast-growing economies, Asean is strengthening its role as both a production hub and a connector. PHOTO: PIXABAY

[SINGAPORE] Trade tensions, evolving tariff policies, geopolitical fragmentation and technological disruption are reconfiguring the global economy. The redirection of capital and trade flows, and the digitalisation of money and financial infrastructure, are creating a more complex environment for corporates, financial institutions and investors.

The financial landscape across Asean is being reshaped, yet rather than retreating, companies are adapting.

Trade is being rerouted

The challenge for many businesses is not tariffs themselves – it is uncertainty. As trade policies continue to morph, corporates are rethinking supply chains, inventory strategies and production footprints in pursuit of greater predictability and resilience.

Cross-border trade and investment remain robust. What is changing is the route they take. Increasingly, success in trade is determined not solely by cost, but by certainty of delivery.

This represents a structural shift that is likely to persist well beyond the current cycle, and new trade corridors are emerging. We are seeing increased commercial activity between China and South Asia, India and the Middle East, Europe and India, and across Asean itself. Alongside traditional East-West trade routes, South-South corridors are becoming increasingly important.

Asean, which sits at the intersection of some of the world’s most dynamic trade and investment corridors, is uniquely positioned to benefit from this evolution. As companies diversify manufacturing locations and investors seek exposure to fast-growing economies, the region is strengthening its role as both a production hub and a connector.

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Singapore’s role illustrates this shift, becoming an increasingly important coordination point for regional trade, liquidity and risk management. It has emerged as a key hub for capital, treasury and trade flows, and a gateway linking Asean with China, India, the Middle East and global investors.

Standard Chartered’s Hoornweg says that across Asean, the digitisation of real-world assets is moving from experimentation to adoption. PHOTO: STANDARD CHARTERED

Connectivity is a competitive advantage

The rise of new economic corridors is reinforcing another important reality: connectivity itself is a source of competitive advantage.

Capital often needs to move across multiple jurisdictions, currencies and regulatory regimes. Corporates require integrated solutions that span financing, treasury, payments and risk management. Investors are seeking opportunities across a broader set of markets than ever before. This is especially evident in Asean, where trade flows, capital flows and treasury activity are becoming increasingly interconnected, and Singapore has become an important centre for coordinating many of these activities.

At Standard Chartered, we see this through our corridor model, which allows us to be a “super-connector” with access to Asia, Africa and the Middle East through one of the world’s most international banking footprints. The model reflects a simple reality: capital increasingly follows connectivity.

Whether supporting global investment into South-east Asia, facilitating RMB-linked trade flows, or helping multinational corporates manage funding and risk across multiple markets, the value lies not simply in providing capital, but in connecting capital to opportunity.

Resilience is a strategic capability

The heightened uncertainty of recent years has also sharpened the focus on resilience.

Many companies already view risk management as a strategic capability rather than a periodic treasury function, and as volatility has become more persistent, corporates are placing greater emphasis on liquidity, funding and market-risk management.

Building liquidity buffers, diversifying funding sources and actively managing exposure to foreign exchange, interest rates and commodity prices have become increasingly important components of financial resilience, which in turn forms part of an overall enterprise-wide resilience management.

Building the digital infrastructure of finance

Perhaps the most transformative development is occurring at the intersection of finance and technology.

Across Asean, the digitisation of real-world assets is moving from experimentation to adoption. Singapore has been at the forefront of this evolution, supported by its position as a global trade hub, a progressive regulatory environment and strong collaboration between policymakers and industry participants.

Initiatives led by the Monetary Authority of Singapore – including Project Guardian and the recently launched Bloom (borderless, liquid, open, online and multicurrency) initiative – are helping move the industry beyond proof-of-concept exercises towards scalable and regulated applications of tokenisation.

For market participants, tokenisation has the potential to improve efficiency, transparency and resilience – from real-time settlement and liquidity optimisation to more automated processes through programmable assets. Over time, it can also help broaden investor access to trade and financial assets, supporting greater funding availability across the real economy.

One practical example is the growing use of tokenised deposits and account balances to support real-time treasury and liquidity management. These developments demonstrate how digital assets can enhance existing financial architecture while maintaining the safety, resilience and trust on which the financial system depends.

Adoption is likely to be incremental rather than revolutionary. Tokenised assets will coexist alongside existing market infrastructure, gradually expanding where they deliver tangible benefits, so companies need to be ready for a world where money is both fiat and digital.

Asean’s opportunity

Singapore’s emergence as a leading centre for cross-border capital, digital trade infrastructure and tokenised finance provides a glimpse of how this future may develop. Being a gateway to Asean further reinforces its importance in supporting regional growth and investment flows. More broadly, it illustrates the region’s growing ability not merely to adapt to global change, but to help shape it.

In the years ahead, connectivity may prove to be one of the region’s most valuable assets.

The writer is CEO, corporate and investment bank, at Standard Chartered