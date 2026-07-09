Asia growth improves but ADB warns of persistent headwinds

The bank forecasts the region’s economy will expand 4.9% in 2026, up from the 4.7% estimate in a special update earlier

Inflation is projected at 4.3% in 2026, down from the 5.2% forecast in ADB’s April update as oil prices and supply conditions gradually stabilise. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[MANILA] Economic growth across Asia is expected to remain subdued despite a modest improvement in outlook, as lingering disruptions from the conflict in the Middle East continue to weigh on supply chain and production costs, according to the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

The Manila-based bank forecast the region’s economy will expand 4.9 per cent in 2026, up from the 4.7 per cent estimate in a special update issued after the Middle East conflict disrupted global energy markets. The projection remains below the 5.1 per cent estimate in the bank’s regular April Asian Development Outlook.

Inflation is projected at 4.3 per cent in 2026, down from the 5.2 per cent forecast in the bank’s April update as oil prices and supply conditions gradually stabilise. Even so, the figure remains above the 3.6 per cent projection in the bank’s regular April outlook.

Inflation is expected to ease to 3.4 per cent in 2027, though the ADB cautioned the conflict’s effects could spread beyond energy markets and feed through to the broader economy with a lag.

The improved outlook reflects lower oil prices and easing supply disruptions since the height of the conflict. Even so, the ADB said that risks remain tilted to the downside, including a renewed escalation of the war, prolonged energy market uncertainty, tighter financial conditions and a deeper property downturn in China.

“The Middle East conflict has lasted longer than assumed in April, leading to prolonged disruption to energy and supply chains that has raised production costs and will dampen regional activity more than previously anticipated,” the bank said.

Asean Intelligence Get insights into businesses across South-east Asia Get the free report

It also flagged risks from disruptions to shipping routes and adverse weather, including El Nino, warning that they could push up food prices by affecting agricultural production and trade flows.

The ADB raised its growth forecast for advanced economies in Asia and the Pacific to 2.6 per cent from 2.2 per cent in April, citing strong external demand for electronics and machinery driven by the artificial intelligence investment boom in South Korea, Taiwan, Japan and Singapore.

Meanwhile, the bank advised governments against fossil fuel subsidies to improve fiscal resilience while preserving incentives for energy conservation.

“Governments should rely primarily on temporary, well-targeted measures that protect vulnerable households without compromising fiscal sustainability or blunting incentives,” the bank noted. BLOOMBERG