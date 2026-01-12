Asia’s AI robotics race: China leaps forward while South-east Asia finds its footing

High costs and labour trends slow the pace of robotic adoption in South-east Asia

Analysts have projected that humanoid robots could outnumber industrial robots on the factory floor by 2034. PHOTO: REUTERS

[SINGAPORE] Physical artificial intelligence (AI) is poised for its “ChatGPT moment” in 2026, according to Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang.

Flanked by miniature robots straight out of a Star Wars film at the tech trade show Consumer Electronics Show in early January, Huang predicted that AI-powered robots with human-like locomotion and fine motor skills will emerge within the year.

The incorporation of artificial intelligence into physical machines – known as “embodied AI” – has fuelled investor interest, with many seeing it as the crucial next step in both robotics and AI innovation.