BlackRock’s assets hit record US$14 trillion on fourth-quarter markets rally  

[NEW YORK] The world’s largest asset manager BlackRock reported a higher fourth-quarter profit on Thursday (Jan 15) as a rally in markets lifted fee income and pushed its assets under management to a record US$14.04 trillion.

The company reported adjusted earnings of US$2.18 billion, or US$13.16 per share, for the three months to Dec 31, up from US$1.87 billion, or US$11.93 per share, a year earlier.

US stocks have rallied on enthusiasm around artificial intelligence, easing interest rates and steady economic growth, fueling gains in equity markets and prompting investors to pour money back into lower-cost index strategies.

As inflation eased and the job market cooled, the Federal Reserve turned more dovish, driving strong inflows into BlackRock’s fixed-income products. Total fixed income inflows amounted to US$83.77 billion, up from US$23.78 billion in the fourth quarter.

BlackRock’s assets under management rose to US$14.04 trillion in the quarter, up from US$11.55 trillion a year earlier.

Long-term net inflows totalled about US$267.8 billion, led by continued strength in its ETF business, the firm’s main engine of organic growth.

ETFs are increasingly popular with investors seeking low-cost, diversified exposure across markets.

