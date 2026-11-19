Xi broke with protocol by showing up for Trump at the foot of Air Force One

US President Donald Trump (left) is welcomed by China’s President Xi Jinping upon his arrival at the airport in Shenzhen, China, Nov 18, 2026. It was a rare personal greeting by Xi. PHOTO: NYTIMES

WHEN Xi Jinping broke nearly five decades of norms to give Donald Trump a personal welcome at Shenzhen airport, China’s top leader explained his nation is one “of etiquette with a tradition of reciprocity.”

That line shouldn’t be taken lightly. For Beijing, every detail of these ceremonial events holds symbolism. The carefully choreographed arrivals at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit this week offer a glimpse of what amounts to Beijing’s diplomatic pecking order.

Here’s how it stacked up:

Donald Trump

Xi broke with protocol by showing up for Trump at the foot of Air Force One. That reciprocated the Republican leader’s gesture in September when hosting the Chinese president’s first state visit to America in over a decade.

There was an aerial flyover of military fighter jets trailing coloured smoke over the airport and local children offering flowers and crowds shouting “Welcome!”

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Even more notable was Trump and Xi’s brief cheek-to-cheek embrace. Such displays of affection are rare for a Chinese leader, although the hug was initiated by his more tactile American counterpart.

US President Donald Trump is embraced by China’s President Xi Jinping upon his arrival at the airport in Shenzhen, China, Nov 18, 2026. PHOTO: NYTIMES

Vladimir Putin

Putin received a welcome a notch below Trump’s — but still an upgrade from his previous receptions in China.

Russian President Vladimir Putin steps off his plane ahead of the Apec summit in Shenzhen, China, Nov 18, 2026. PHOTO: REUTERS

Cai Qi, China’s fifth-ranked leader and Xi’s chief of staff, was dispatched to receive the Russian president on the tarmac. On previous visits, Putin had typically been received by Foreign Minister Wang Yi, himself a member of the Communist Party’s powerful Politburo.

Local dancers waving Russian and Chinese flags lined up to welcome him before he departed in a motorcade.

Sanae Takaichi

Takaichi got a cooler reception. The Japanese prime minister, whose remarks on Taiwan late last year angered Beijing, was greeted by Zhang Qiyue, a former Chinese diplomat. Japan identified Zhang as an ambassador in charge of protocol. Public records show she retired in 2021 after serving as China’s ambassador to Greece.

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is escorted by Zhang Qiyue, a former Chinese ambassador to Greece, upon her arrival for the Apec summit in Shenzhen, China, Nov 18, 2026. PHOTO: REUTERS

“Takaichi’s welcome suggests that Japan remains in the diplomatic doghouse as far as Xi is concerned,” said Bloomberg Economics’s Neil Thomas. “Beijing is a stickler for diplomatic protocol and decisions about who meets visiting leaders on the tarmac are very deliberate.”

Relations between China and Japan deteriorated after Takaichi told parliament last November that a Chinese attack on Taiwan could constitute a situation threatening Japan’s survival. China, which claims democratically governed Taiwan as part of its territory, reacted angrily and demanded that Takaichi retract the remarks.

Her welcoming party also appeared to be missing the cheering youngsters seen at other leaders’ arrivals, according to footage Takaichi posted on X.

Ferdinand Marcos Jr

Even Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., whose country has clashed repeatedly with China over disputed waters in the South China Sea, got better treatment — despite Beijing’s decision earlier this year to sanction his defence minister.

Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and wife Louise Araneta-Marcos arrive ahead of the Apec summit in Shenzhen, China, Nov 18, 2026. PHOTO: REUTERS

He received a routine welcome from ministerial-level officials from Guangdong province, accompanied by honour guards and cheering teenagers waving flowers. That was in line with the reception given to Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum and Indonesia’s Prabowo Subianto. BLOOMBERG