China curbs drug precursors to North America after US trade deal

The controlled substances include various piperidine derivatives and entire families of related compounds used in making fentanyl

This move represents a step in fulfilling China’s pledge to combat the flow of synthetic opioid ingredients to the US. PHOTO: AFP

CHINA has added more than a dozen fentanyl precursors to a list of controlled exports to the US, Mexico and Canada, in a move to implement commitments made in a trade deal last month.

The deal was reached between China President Xi Jinping and his US counterpart Donald Trump.

The Chinese Commerce Ministry, alongside four other government agencies, imposed new export licence requirements for shipping 13 precursor chemicals to the three North American nations, state broadcaster CCTV reported on Monday (Nov 10).

The controlled substances include various piperidine derivatives and entire families of related compounds used in making fentanyl.

This move represents a step in fulfilling China’s pledge to combat the flow of synthetic opioid ingredients to the US, which Trump has cited as a reason for raising tariffs on Chinese goods earlier this year.

The rate of those levies was halved to 10 per cent, effective Monday, as part of the Xi-Trump deal that stabilised ties between the world’s two largest economies.

BT in your inbox Start and end each day with the latest news stories and analyses delivered straight to your inbox. Sign Up Sign Up

As part of the broader October trade agreement, Beijing committed to “take significant measures to end the flow of fentanyl to the United States”, according to a White House statement.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation director Kash Patel visited China last week to discuss the narcotics and enforcement issues, Reuters reported.

When asked about Patel’s reported trip at a regular press briefing in Beijing on Monday, the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it had no information to provide about it.

Separately, the US and China suspended port fees on each other’s ships for one year and paused probes into maritime practices, in another sign of easing tensions. BLOOMBERG