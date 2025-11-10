The Business Times
Global Enterprise logo
BROUGHT TO YOU BYUOB logo

China curbs drug precursors to North America after US trade deal

The controlled substances include various piperidine derivatives and entire families of related compounds used in making fentanyl

Summarise
    • This move represents a step in fulfilling China’s pledge to combat the flow of synthetic opioid ingredients to the US.
    • This move represents a step in fulfilling China’s pledge to combat the flow of synthetic opioid ingredients to the US. PHOTO: AFP
    Published Mon, Nov 10, 2025 · 08:18 PM

    CHINA has added more than a dozen fentanyl precursors to a list of controlled exports to the US, Mexico and Canada, in a move to implement commitments made in a trade deal last month.

    The deal was reached between China President Xi Jinping and his US counterpart Donald Trump.

    The Chinese Commerce Ministry, alongside four other government agencies, imposed new export licence requirements for shipping 13 precursor chemicals to the three North American nations, state broadcaster CCTV reported on Monday (Nov 10).

    The controlled substances include various piperidine derivatives and entire families of related compounds used in making fentanyl.

    This move represents a step in fulfilling China’s pledge to combat the flow of synthetic opioid ingredients to the US, which Trump has cited as a reason for raising tariffs on Chinese goods earlier this year.

    The rate of those levies was halved to 10 per cent, effective Monday, as part of the Xi-Trump deal that stabilised ties between the world’s two largest economies.

    BT in your inbox

    Start and end each day with the latest news stories and analyses delivered straight to your inbox.

    As part of the broader October trade agreement, Beijing committed to “take significant measures to end the flow of fentanyl to the United States”, according to a White House statement. 

    The Federal Bureau of Investigation director Kash Patel visited China last week to discuss the narcotics and enforcement issues, Reuters reported.

    When asked about Patel’s reported trip at a regular press briefing in Beijing on Monday, the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it had no information to provide about it.

    Separately, the US and China suspended port fees on each other’s ships for one year and paused probes into maritime practices, in another sign of easing tensions. BLOOMBERG

    US-China tradeUS-China relationsMedical drugs

    Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services

    Feedback
    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More