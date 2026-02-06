The Business Times
Global Enterprise logo
BROUGHT TO YOU BYUOB logo

China flexes its muscle at Singapore Airshow as US isolated

Beijing sharpening its bid for influence in South-east Asia

Summarise
google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source
Published Fri, Feb 6, 2026 · 11:17 PM
    • The People's Liberation Army Air Force Bayi Aerobatic Team perform during an aerial flying display at the Singapore Airshow 2026.
    • The People's Liberation Army Air Force Bayi Aerobatic Team perform during an aerial flying display at the Singapore Airshow 2026. PHOTO: REUTERS

    [SINGAPORE] China used this week’s Singapore Airshow to flex its military and aviation muscle, drawing heavy attention from regional delegations as Beijing sharpens its bid for influence in South-east Asia.

    The US military has demonstrated its power this year through the precision extraction of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and a major naval buildup around Iran. Yet US President Donald Trump has been vocal in his criticism of some of US allies and imposed tariffs on them, creating an opening for China.

    While China’s fighter jets and commercial airliners remain far from achieving mass-market international adoption, their makers appeared more assertive and confident and enjoyed greater visibility this year at Asia’s largest air show.

    The People’s Liberation Army Air Force’s aerobatic team made a headline-grabbing show debut of its Chengdu J-10C fighter jets, an aircraft whose export variant, the J-10CE, surged to prominence in 2025 when customer Pakistan used it to shoot down an Indian Air Force French Rafale.

    Chinese state media reported the team had used mid-air refuelling to fly directly to Singapore for the high-profile deployment.

    “That’s a bit of a message to say: Our power projection is growing,” said Tim Robinson, editor-in-chief of the Royal Aeronautical Society’s Aerospace magazine.

    DECODING ASIA

    Navigate Asia in
    a new global order

    Get the insights delivered to your inbox.

    “It’s one of the key enablers a modern air force should have. Previously people said this is one of their weaknesses.” Inside the sweltering air show’s air-conditioned halls, Chinese state companies occupied a prime spot with brightly lit displays dominated by a 1:2 scale model of AVIC’s J-35A stealth multirole fighter. Little is known about the latest addition to Chinese air power, which was first seen domestically in 2024.

    No technical data was displayed, but observers of the global arms marketplace said the message to Asia’s buyers was evident. “That’s obviously positioned to say: if you can’t afford an F-35 or are banned from buying an F-35 we’ve got an alternative,” Robinson said.

    South-east Asian interest

    South-east Asian defence officials crowded Chinese military and aerospace booths, underscoring Beijing’s growing pull as it aggressively markets hardware across the region.

    SEE ALSO

    The global aircraft fleet is expected to double to 49,210 in 2044 from 24,730 in service in 2024.

    Asia-Pacific will need 20,000 new aircraft over next two decades: Airbus

    Sats president and CEO Kerry Mok suggests that automation and process innovation are no longer just about efficiency, but also about keeping airports functioning.

    ‘No one wants to do that role’: Singapore aviation looks to F1 tactics for lessons amid labour crunch

    The Boeing 777X series of jets is delayed until 2027 at least.

    Boeing says 777X delays add costs for airlines like SIA to keep older jets

    Anduril Industries' exhibit at the Singapore Airshow 2026 includes the Fury unmanned aerial vehicle.

    Anduril Industries founder Palmer Luckey sees strong trajectory for the defence tech company in Asia-Pacific

    Improvements from the investment will mostly be implemented in GE Aerospace's three main locations in Singapore, including its component repair facility in Loyang (pictured).

    GE Aerospace to inject US$300 million to boost Singapore engine repair business with EDB support

    Singapore is set to become one of three global research and development centres for the French company's FlytEdge in-flight entertainment platform.

    Thales, EDB ink pacts to bolster Singapore’s edge in deep tech, manufacturing

    The AirFish Voyager, designed to carry eight passengers and two crew, is currently being assembled in Singapore.

    ST Engineering’s hovercraft-like AirFish set to ply Singapore-Batam route from second half of 2026

    More

    The show of strength landed at a politically sensitive moment, with South-east Asian governments increasingly uneasy about US security commitments amid a more isolationist Washington under Trump, analysts and Western officials said.

    “We see the same delegations as before but the conversation has changed,” said a senior official at a Western arms company.

    Industry-watchers are cautious about any sudden switch of arms trade but agree the backdrop reflects the new power politics and the diversification of supply chains.

    “The Chinese arms companies may think that, if other countries have lost confidence in buying American, there’s an opportunity for China,” said China defence specialist Bradley Perrett.

    “But most of the US’ customers, if they want to look elsewhere, will look at European, South Korean and Japanese equipment.”

    Asia’s arms spending is growing apace as countries respond to a sustained build-up from an increasingly assertive China.

    Commercial aviation push

    China’s efforts to penetrate the airliner market, grabbing share from Airbus and Boeing, are proceeding slowly due in part to the lengthy process of winning European certification.

    But state-owned planemaker Comac again flew the C919 narrowbody jet and advertised the future C929 wide-body in model form at the show. That is now progressing through detailed design as a Chinese project after initially exploring a joint development with Russia.

    Chinese delegates said that given the Singapore venue, Comac was prioritising potential clients from South-east Asia, and Indonesian attendees were among those inquiring about aircraft.

    China’s efforts to rival Airbus and Boeing are a national priority though Western analysts say it will take years if not decades to establish the global footprint and marketing support that helps the industry leaders maintain entrenched positions.

    But delegates noted a broadening commercial assault at the show including the market for alternative third-party spare parts, tapping into airline concerns about shortages at a time when supplies are strained across the globe. REUTERS

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    Singapore Airshow 2026Comac

    Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services

    Feedback
    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More