China passes cross-border corruption law, expanding anti-graft drive
Legislation was revised this month to broaden its scope
- Tackling corruption has been one of the signature themes of President Xi Jinping’s leadership. PHOTO: REUTERS
[BEIJING] China has adopted a new law to combat cross-border corruption, state news agency Xinhua said on Friday (Nov 6), adding that it was aimed at deepening international cooperation on the issue and safeguarding the country’s sovereignty and security.
Tackling corruption has been one of the signature themes of President Xi Jinping’s leadership.
In an article run by the Communist Party’s People’s Daily on Thursday, top anti-corruption official Li Xi wrote that “legislation should be enacted to combat cross-border corruption, to strengthen efforts to track down fugitives, prevent flight and recover illicit assets, along with greater enforcement in cross-border corruption cases.”
The legislation, a draft of which was reviewed in August 2025, was revised this month to broaden its scope, including a provision supporting the development of a fairer global anti-corruption governance system, according to Xinhua.
The revisions also tighten confidentiality requirements, requiring investigators to protect state secrets, commercial secrets and personal data obtained during probes.
They also increase corporate compliance obligations, requiring Chinese companies engaged in cross-border business to establish anti-corruption compliance functions proportionate to their size, business activities and risk exposure, Xinhua said. REUTERS
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