China posts first annual rise in industrial profit in four years in 2025

The 0.6 per cent rise follows a 0.1 per cent increase in the first 11 months of last year. PHOTO: NYTIMES

[BEIJING] China logged its first annual rise in industrial profit in four years in 2025, official data showed on Tuesday, as a government call to end price wars and other excessive competitive practices eased strain on businesses.

Weak growth in the US$19 trillion economy prompted rebukes for sectors such as autos and solar panels that brought an end to a race to the bottom. That has yet to halt a years-long decline in producer prices but an export boom has helped offset weak consumption at home.

Profit at industrial firms increased 5.3 per cent in December from the same month a year earlier, reversing a 13.1 per cent on-year fall in November, showed data from the National Bureau of Statistics.

For the whole of 2025, profit was up 0.6 per cent, versus a 0.1 per cent increase in the first 11 months. That marked the first annual gain in four years.

The auto industry ended last year with a 0.6 per cent rise in profit, reversing an 8 per cent fall in 2024, helped by strong exports.

Export diversification away from the US cushioned the economy from the impact of US President Donald Trump’s tariffs on Chinese imports.

State-owned firms saw profit down 3.9 per cent last year, while privately run firms’ profit stayed flat and foreign firms recorded a 4.2 per cent gain, the data showed.

Industrial profit figures cover firms with annual revenue of at least 20 million yuan (S$3.7 million) from their main operations. REUTERS