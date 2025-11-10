China suspends ‘special port fees’ on US vessels

Both countries agree to walk back some punitive measures after Trump-Xi summit

Trump administration had been looking to counter China’s growing influence on the shipbuilding sector. PHOTO: AFP

[BEIJING] China said on Monday (Nov 10) it would suspend for one year “special port fees” on US vessels “simultaneously” with Washington’s pause on levies targeting Chinese ships, as a fragile trade truce between the superpowers continues to take shape.

Both countries have been involved in a volatile trade and tariff war for months, but agreed to walk back some punitive measures after Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump met last month in South Korea.

At one point, duties on both sides had reached prohibitive triple-digit levels, hampering trade between the world’s two largest economies and snarling global supply chains.

The suspension of the port fees, which applied to ships operated by or built in the US that visited Chinese ports, began at 13:01 (0501 GMT) on Monday, a transport ministry statement said.

The US shipbuilding industry was dominant after World War II but has gradually declined and now accounts for just 0.1 per cent of global output.

The sector is now dominated by Asia, with China building nearly half of all ships launched, ahead of South Korea and Japan.

Separately, Beijing said it would suspend sanctions against US subsidiaries of Hanwha Ocean, one of South Korea’s largest shipbuilders.

The year-long suspension of measures against Hanwha, effective from November 10, was linked to the US halting port fees it had levied on Chinese-built and operated ships, China’s commerce ministry said in an online statement.

“In light of this (US suspension)... China has decided to suspend the relevant measures” for one year, it said.

China had imposed sanctions on five US subsidiaries of Hanwha in October, accusing them of supporting a US government “Section 301” investigation that found Beijing’s dominance of the shipbuilding industry unreasonable.

Organisations and individuals in China had been banned from cooperating with Hanwha Shipping, Hanwha Philly Shipyard, Hanwha Ocean USA International, Hanwha Shipping Holdings and HS USA Holdings.

A planned probe into whether the Section 301 investigation impacted the “security and development interests” of China’s shipbuilding industry and supply chain had also been shelved for one year, according to the transport ministry.

Export controls

In another apparent move Monday to implement recent agreements, China’s commerce ministry said it had added more than a dozen fentanyl precursors to a list of controlled exports to the US, Mexico and Canada.

Washington has long accused Beijing of failing to effectively crack down on flows of the deadly chemicals underpinning a devastating drug crisis in the US.

While the Chinese statement did not mention recent negotiations, the White House said on Nov 1 that Beijing had agreed to “stop the shipment of certain designated chemicals to North America” – part of “significant measures to end the flow of fentanyl”.

The measures are the latest sign of a thaw in economic ties since the Xi-Trump meeting.

On Wednesday, China said it would extend the suspension of additional tariffs on US goods for one year, keeping them at 10 per cent, and suspend some tariffs on soybeans and other US agricultural products.

China also suspended an export ban on gallium, germanium and antimony, metals crucial for modern technology, on Sunday.

Also following talks, Beijing agreed to halt for one year restrictions on the export of rare earths technology.

Washington in turn agreed to suspend for one year export restrictions on affiliates of blacklisted foreign companies in which they had at least a 50 per cent stake, the Chinese commerce ministry said on Wednesday. AFP