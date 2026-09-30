The Business Times
business-time-50
Global Enterprise logo
BROUGHT TO YOU BYsc logo

China vows response if EU introduces moves targeting Chinese trade

The tool amounts to a “typical protectionist and unilateralist measure”, said China

Summarise
Published Wed, Sep 30, 2026 · 08:49 AM
    • Such a move will disrupt the stability of China-EU trade, China’s commerce ministry said in a statement. CREDIT: REUTERS
    • Such a move will disrupt the stability of China-EU trade, China’s commerce ministry said in a statement. CREDIT: REUTERS PHOTO: REUTERS

    [BEIJING] China has vowed a “resolute response” to safeguard its industries if the European Union goes ahead with restrictions against Chinese companies or products, according to its commerce ministry.

    The ministry was referring to a reported joint document drafted by some EU member states pushing for a tool to tackle unfair trade and take more forceful measures against China.

    The tool amounts to a “typical protectionist and unilateralist measure”, and will disrupt stability of China-EU trade, the ministry said in a statement late on Tuesday (Sep 29).

    “If the European side engages in talks and consultations with China, while increasingly pressuring China, it will seriously undermine mutual trust, interfere with the overall process of consultation,” the ministry cautioned.

    China could respond with a “strong policy toolbox” that includes anti-discrimination probes, security investigations into industrial and supply chains and could also look into the impact of foreign subsidies, state-backed newspaper Global Times reported on Wednesday, citing an unnamed Chinese observer as saying.

    Global Times linked the warning to an article by Rhodium Group’s senior adviser on Europe-China ties, Noah Barkin, who said Germany and France were finalising a joint paper this week to call on the European Commission to fast-track development of an instrument that mirrors the United States’ Section 301 unfair trade practices provision, to deter China in the EU market. REUTERS

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    China-Europe relationsTradeChinaEuropean Union

    Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services

    Feedback

    TRENDING NOW

    From shy teenager to outspoken philanthropist, Chloe Tong has come a long way.

    Grab CEO’s wife Chloe Tong on life with Anthony Tan and finding her purpose

    Tuas Road Viaduct’s phase two will extend the viaduct at its western and eastern ends, and will link Pioneer Road, Tuas South and Tuas Port.

    Hwa Seng Builder, two China companies win S$1.2 billion Tuas Road Viaduct phase two contracts

    Ang’s San Miguel holds nearly 25% of Luzon’s installed capacity and Lopez’s First Gen accounts for 12%.

    Deal between tycoon friends sparks scrutiny of Philippine power sector

    Between May 2024 and July 2026, around two-thirds of the estimated 640 tankers loaded at the Westridge Marine Terminal in Vancouver arrived in Asia.

    Canada is upping oil flows to Asia, but South-east Asia’s refineries aren’t ready to handle them yet

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More