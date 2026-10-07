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China warns EU it has tools ready if trade tensions escalate

One proposal includes a tool that would give the EU ability to completely block imports that benefit from unfair subsidies

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Published Wed, Oct 7, 2026 · 08:25 PM
    • The message comes days after France and Germany jointly urged the EU to adopt rules curbing Chinese imports.
    • The message comes days after France and Germany jointly urged the EU to adopt rules curbing Chinese imports. PHOTO: REUTERS

    CHINA warned the European Union it has several tools including foreign-subsidy probes and anti-discrimination measures at its disposal if trade tensions worsen, according to a social media account affiliated with its state broadcaster.

    Beijing can assess whether foreign policies distort competition or harm Chinese companies, Zhou Mi, a researcher at a Commerce Ministry-affiliated academy, said on CCTV-linked account Yuyuantantian. He added the assessments are designed to protect Chinese companies against discriminatory foreign measures.

    The message comes days after France and Germany jointly urged the EU to adopt rules curbing Chinese imports. One proposal includes a new tool that would give the EU ability to completely block imports that benefit from unfair subsidies. BLOOMBERG

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