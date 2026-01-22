The Business Times
Global Enterprise logo
BROUGHT TO YOU BYUOB logo

China’s December youth jobless rate drops to 16.5%

Summarise
Published Thu, Jan 22, 2026 · 11:29 AM
    • Unemployment among the 25-29 year-old segment, excluding college students, dropped to 6.9 per cent from 7.2 per cent.
    • Unemployment among the 25-29 year-old segment, excluding college students, dropped to 6.9 per cent from 7.2 per cent. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

    [BEIJING] The youth jobless rate in China fell in December for 16-to-24 year-olds, excluding college students, to 16.5 per cent from 16.9 per cent a month prior, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Thursday.

    Unemployment among the 25-29 year-old segment, also excluding college students, dropped to 6.9 per cent from 7.2 per cent while those in the 30-59 year-old range saw joblessness rising slightly to 3.9 per cent, compared with 3.8 per cent in November. REUTERS

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    UnemploymentChina economyChina

    Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services

    Feedback
    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More