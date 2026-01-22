China’s December youth jobless rate drops to 16.5%

Unemployment among the 25-29 year-old segment, excluding college students, dropped to 6.9 per cent from 7.2 per cent. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[BEIJING] The youth jobless rate in China fell in December for 16-to-24 year-olds, excluding college students, to 16.5 per cent from 16.9 per cent a month prior, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Thursday.

Unemployment among the 25-29 year-old segment, also excluding college students, dropped to 6.9 per cent from 7.2 per cent while those in the 30-59 year-old range saw joblessness rising slightly to 3.9 per cent, compared with 3.8 per cent in November. REUTERS