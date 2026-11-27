Domestic demand continues to remain weak

[BEIJING] Profit growth at China’s industrial firms accelerated in October to the fastest in five months, supported by improving conditions in parts of the manufacturing sector, although broader economic momentum remained subdued.

The industrial profits data are closely watched as a gauge of corporate health, investment appetite and the effectiveness of Beijing’s stimulus measures. The figures also offer clues on whether stronger earnings could reduce pressure for further policy easing.

Profits at industrial firms rose 20.1 per cent from a year earlier last month, versus a 14.4 per cent gain in September, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Friday (Nov 27).

Profits were up 16 per cent in the first 10 months, accelerating from a 15.5 per cent increase in the January to September period.

But the breakdown highlighted a widening divergence across sectors. Profit growth in artificial intelligence-related industries and upstream sectors is outpacing that of downstream industries, while external demand remains an important source of support, said Ding Meng, Citic Bank International’s chief China economist.

The bureau’s data showed that profits in computer, telecommunications and other electronic equipment manufacturing doubled in the first 10 months, while furniture manufacturing posted a decline of 52.4 per cent.

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“The recovery remains uneven and provides a more mixed signal on the health of the broader economy,” said Lynn Song, ING’s Greater China chief economist. Broader Chinese indices were muted while tech stocks rebounded strongly. The CSI Semiconductor Industry Index jumped more than 5 per cent, while the Hang Seng Tech Index was up 3 per cent.The disparity underscores the challenges facing policymakers as domestic demand remains weak and continues to weigh on large parts of the corporate sector.

Many manufacturers have increasingly relied on overseas sales to sustain growth, leaving them exposed to rising trade frictions and geopolitical risks.

Beijing has rolled out a series of support measures in recent months, including interest-rate cuts, liquidity injections and targeted financing support for sectors such as technology, manufacturing and infrastructure.

Still, analysts say the impact has been mixed, with weak household demand and lingering strains in the property sector continuing to drag on the broader recovery.

“The robust pace of profit growth further reinforces expectations that there will be no additional monetary policy easing in the near term,” Ding said.

The outlook for exports, a key source of support for manufacturers this year, has also become less certain. Concern over potential tariff increases and other trade restrictions, particularly in the US and the EU, has raised questions about the sustainability of export-driven growth.

A potential slowdown in AI data centre investment, concerns over AI-sector profitability and leverage, and the risk of further Western restrictions on Chinese exports mean that “boosting domestic demand as soon as possible remains the key to sustaining profit growth”, Ding added.

Industrial profit figures cover firms with annual revenue of at least 20 million yuan (US$3 million) from main operations. BLOOMBERG