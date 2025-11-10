At China’s largest import expo, US exhibitors hopeful worst of trade war is over

The US pavilion at the expo was 50% larger than last year

The US pavilion at the expo housed exhibits from industry bodies dealing in wine, ginseng, potatoes and more. PHOTO: AFP

[SHANGHAI] US exporters of agricultural goods to China are optimistic that trade between the two countries will return to normality after a framework agreement was reached last month by their leaders, according to several exporters and industry officials.

The mood this year in the US pavilion at the China International Import Expo (CIIE), China’s largest import expo, is positive.

The six-day event began on Wednesday (Nov 5), and wrapped up in Shanghai on Monday.

“I think people are very hopeful,” Jeffrey Lehman, chair of the American Chamber of Commerce in Shanghai, which has over 1,000 companies among its members, told Reuters at the US pavilion.

The pavilion housed exhibits from industry bodies dealing in wine, ginseng, potatoes and more, and was 50 per cent larger than last year.

“I think the reason why they’re here is because they want to engage with new customers. They want to find new opportunities for partnership, and I think they’re here because they think that’s going to happen,” he added.

BT in your inbox Start and end each day with the latest news stories and analyses delivered straight to your inbox. Sign Up Sign Up

CIIE kicked off just a week after a meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump in South Korea.

The meeting led to a framework agreement to roll back a number of tariffs and export-control measures that had been put into place this year, including some that had overtly affected exhibitors of agricultural products, such as soybeans and sorghum.

Jim Sutter, chief executive officer of the US Soybean Export Council, said: “We just had this successful meeting in Busan, and so we’re celebrating that, but (we) had plans to come even before that meeting.

“I think that’s important to note that we didn’t give up on the relationship, that we were working to maintain and continue to strengthen the relationship, even if there were some troubles.”

China had shunned soybean purchases from the US 2025 harvest, amid rising trade tensions between the two countries, but resumed purchases recently.

Mark Wilson, chairman of the US Grains and BioProducts Council, cited recent shipments of soybeans and sorghum bought by China as a positive signal for future trade returning to normal.

Prior to this year, China accounted for 95 per cent of the US export market for sorghum, he added.

“I do have hope that they continue talking, because if they can continue talking, they can hopefully work things out, because that’s what it takes,” Wilson said.

China’s expanding trade surplus

Despite optimism from the US agricultural associations in Shanghai, analysts say the latest trade detente hammered out by Xi and Trump may be no more than a fragile truce in the trade war, with root causes still unresolved.

US soybeans still face a 13 per cent tariff, which analysts say makes US shipments to China too expensive for commercial buyers, compared to Brazilian alternatives.

CIIE was launched under Xi in 2018 to promote China’s free trade credentials, and counter criticism of its trade surplus with many countries.

But the expo has its sceptics, as the country’s trade surpluses with other markets have only grown in the years since.

China’s trade surplus is set to exceed last year’s record of roughly US$1 trillion, as exporters offset a plunge in US sales due to higher US tariffs by selling more to the rest of the world, often at a loss in pursuit of market share.

More than 155 countries, regions and organisations participated in this year’s CIIE, the commerce ministry said.

Over 4,100 overseas enterprises took part, with US companies maintaining the largest exhibition area for the seventh consecutive year.

This year’s expo generated intended turnover of US$83.49 billion, an increase of 4.4 per cent over last year and a record high, state media reported. REUTERS