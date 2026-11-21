Beijing has embarked on its most aggressive tax enforcement campaign in decades

A broad measure of government revenue exceeded expenditure by 265.7 billion yuan (US$39.8 billion) in October, resulting in the first surplus in a year. PHOTO: ST

CHINA’S budget swung into a rare surplus in October, as tighter scrutiny of offshore wealth produced a one-off bonanza of individual income tax receipts and offset a long-awaited increase in fiscal spending.

A broad measure of government revenue exceeded expenditure by 265.7 billion yuan (US$39.8 billion) last month, resulting in the first surplus in a year, according to Bloomberg calculations based on data published by the Ministry of Finance on Friday (Nov 20).

Authorities collected more than 296 billion yuan from individual income tax in the month, up nearly 90 per cent from a year earlier.

Beijing has embarked on its most aggressive tax enforcement campaign in decades, tightening oversight of offshore trusts set up by citizens and strengthening compliance. The government has been looking for ways to make up for huge declines in income from land sales, as a housing downturn shows no signs of a turnaround.

“The move against offshore trusts was an unusually fast and significant change in tax rules,” Gavekal Dragonomics analysts led by Christopher Beddor said in a report this week.

“China’s tax officials are using much-improved surveillance capabilities to bring more wealthy households into the tax net, upending long-established tax strategies,” they said. “They have given every indication there will be more enforcement actions to come, bolstered by expanding legal authorities.”

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Tax payments on income earned through offshore trusts surged last month as taxpayers rushed to declare and settle outstanding liabilities before a late October deadline to avoid extra charges under rules introduced in July.

More than 120 billion yuan in such payments alone flowed into government coffers last month, the official Xinhua News Agency reported earlier.

The haul helped push up broad fiscal revenue, which rose 1.7 per cent on year in the first 10 months to almost 22.5 trillion yuan. That means 80.6 per cent of this year’s official income target has already been achieved, approaching the goal at the fastest since 2021.

The government also accelerated spending in October after rolling out a modest stimulus package that focused on investment in major national infrastructure projects such as the Six Networks.

Broad expenditure expanded 4.7 per cent last month from a year earlier, its first increase in eight months. The growth helped narrow a drop in total budget spending to 2.9 per cent in the January-October period from a 3.5 per cent decline in the first three quarters of the year.

Still, the expansion in government spending was insufficient to arrest a contraction in investment, leaving the economy more vulnerable. Fixed-asset investment plunged 17 per cent last month from a year earlier, according to estimates by Bloomberg Economics, its sharpest fall outside the Covid pandemic.

The deployment of previously raised funds has slowed, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc. economists including Lisheng Wang. Outstanding fiscal deposits in October were 1.6 trillion yuan, or 21 per cent higher than year-earlier levels, widening from 958 billion yuan in September, they wrote in a note after the MOF data release.

“With this year’s growth target nearly secured, we believe some government funds raised in the fourth quarter may be deployed in the first quarter next year to support growth in 2027,” they said. BLOOMBERG