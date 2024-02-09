WEALTH & INVESTING ·
Subscribers

China’s recovery road map in the Year of the Dragon

Nicholas Chui

Published Fri, Feb 09, 2024 · 9:00 am
Strength has been noticeably absent in China's equity market over the past year.
PHOTO: REUTERS

China Economy

THIS Chinese New Year features the dragon in the Chinese zodiac. It is recognised as one of the most auspicious signs, incorporating luck, strength and health. People born under this sign are viewed as strong, generous and full of vitality.

In China, however, strength has been noticeably absent in its equity market over the past year, with the market under significant downward pressure due to weakness in the real estate sector and slower consumer spending.

Acknowledging the challenging market environment over the past 12 months, we have developed a four-point policy plan. This can be seen as a road map for sustained recovery in China’s economy and equity markets in the Year of the Dragon.

The...

KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE

Wealth & Investing

READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Global Enterprise

As China woes mount, investment banks brace for more Asia job cuts

Japanese firms boosting pay for young workers is good news for Bank of Japan

For China's new globetrotters, group tours are out and Northern Lights are in

China’s consumer prices drop at fastest pace since 2009

Everything China’s doing to rescue its battered stock market

Xi’s markets shakeup surprised insiders, showing alarm over rout

Breaking News

Most Popular

Purchase this article