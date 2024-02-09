China’s recovery road map in the Year of the Dragon

THIS Chinese New Year features the dragon in the Chinese zodiac. It is recognised as one of the most auspicious signs, incorporating luck, strength and health. People born under this sign are viewed as strong, generous and full of vitality.

In China, however, strength has been noticeably absent in its equity market over the past year, with the market under significant downward pressure due to weakness in the real estate sector and slower consumer spending.

Acknowledging the challenging market environment over the past 12 months, we have developed a four-point policy plan. This can be seen as a road map for sustained recovery in China’s economy and equity markets in the Year of the Dragon.

The...