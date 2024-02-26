China’s sovereign fund appoints new chief investment head

Published Mon, Feb 26, 2024 · 4:10 pm
Liu Haoling will replace Ju Weimin’s roles as the vice-chairman and president of CIC, the sovereign wealth fund says.
CHINA Investment Corp (CIC) announced on Monday (Feb 26) the appointment of Liu Haoling as its new chief investment officer, replacing Ju Weimin.

Liu will also replace Ju’s roles as the vice-chairman and president of CIC, the sovereign wealth fund said in a statement.

CIC said last month Liu would replace Ju as the new deputy secretary of the Communist party authority at CIC.

Prior to the new roles, Liu’s positions at CIC included the chief risk officer and executive vice-president. He also served as chairman of New China Life Insurance during September 2019 and January 2021. REUTERS

