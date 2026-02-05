China’s Xi and Trump talk by phone, hours after Xi spoke to Putin

Trump says the two leaders had ‘a long and thorough call’

[BEIJING/WASHINGTON] US President Donald Trump spoke with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday (Feb 4) in wide-ranging talks on geopolitics ahead of Trump’s expected visit to China in April, hours after Xi’s virtual meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Xi told Trump that he is willing to “accomplish more big things and good things” with him in the new year during the call, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

Xi cautioned Trump on “prudently handling the issue of arms sales to Taiwan,” and said that the Taiwan issue is “the most important issue in China-US relations.”

The two countries should step up communications, build mutual trust, properly handle differences and expand cooperation, Xi said, adding that he believes China and the US “can find solutions to each others’ concerns.”

Trump said the two leaders had “a long and thorough call” on trade, military issues, Taiwan, Russia’s war in Ukraine, Iran, airplane engine deliveries, and oil and gas purchases by China from the US.

He also said China had agreed to increase its purchases of US-produced soybeans.

“All very positive,” Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform. “The relationship with China, and my personal relationship with President Xi, is an extremely good one, and we both realise how important it is to keep it that way.” REUTERS