China’s Xi calls for qualitative improvement, measurable growth in economy

The speech was part of commemorations for the 90th anniversary of the Long March

Chinese President Xi Jinping emphasised upholding the CCP’s “absolute leadership” over the armed forces and advancing the “political building of the military”. PHOTO: REUTERS

[BEIJING] Chinese President Xi Jinping urged effective qualitative improvement and reasonable quantitative growth in the economy in a speech on Thursday (Oct 22), Xinhua reported.

“We must resolutely promote high-quality development and continuously meet the people’s ever-growing needs for a better life,” Xi said about promoting comprehensive social progress while maintaining stability.

He also emphasised upholding the Communist Party of China’s “absolute leadership” over the armed forces and advancing the “political building of the military”, the state news agency reported.

The leader mentioned reform in the military, and strengthening through science and technology, as well as with talent and lawful governance.

The speech was part of commemorations for the 90th anniversary of the Long March, a series of retreats by the Red Army, led by Mao Zedong, to evade the pursuing Nationalist forces of Chiang Kai-shek in 1934 and 1935. REUTERS