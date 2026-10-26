The Business Times
business-time-50
Global Enterprise logo
BROUGHT TO YOU BYsc logo

China’s Xi opens Communist Party plenum, aims for firm governance measures

The four-day meeting targets concrete measures for ‘full and rigorous party self-governance’

Summarise
Published Mon, Oct 26, 2026 · 08:00 PM
    • Analysts say the meeting could be the last major party gathering before its 2027 leadership reshuffle, when Xi is expected to hold on to the top job for a fourth term.
    • Analysts say the meeting could be the last major party gathering before its 2027 leadership reshuffle, when Xi is expected to hold on to the top job for a fourth term. PHOTO: REUTERS

    [BEIJING] China’s Communist Party began a four-day meeting of its highest-ranking members on Monday (Oct 26) targeting concrete measures for “full and rigorous party self-governance”, as President Xi Jinping seeks to reinforce his authority and enforce ideological uniformity.

    Xi briefed the party’s Central Committee on a draft document that state news agency Xinhua said addressed the challenges the party faced, including growing its governing capacity, as well as guarding against complacency and combating corruption, the president’s signature campaign.

    The implementation of major decisions and plans of the Central Committee, the largest of its top decision-making bodies, must not be empty rhetoric, the commentary wrote.

    “It is essential to both refine institutional rules and regulations to close loopholes and strengthen safeguards, and ensure their effective implementation,” it said.

    The Central Committee will convene in the closed-door meeting from Monday to Thursday – the fifth ​since the current cohort was formed in 2022 and therefore known as the fifth plenum.

    Analysts say this could be the last major party gathering before its 2027 leadership reshuffle, when Xi is expected to hold on to the top job for a fourth term.

    The Business Times turns 50

    Five decades of milestones and moments that shaped Singapore’s success story - told through our headlines.

    Explore BT50

    “The plenum will present Xi as in control, and able to continue his command,” said Kerry Brown, director of King’s College London’s Lau China Institute. “It is likely everything will be centred on him, to dispel any rumours or doubts about his physical fitness and ability to continue in his role.”

    With substantive policy issues already largely set in previous gatherings, “this will be a plenum where appearances will matter as much, if not more, than substance,” Brown added.

    Rooting out corruption for market predictability

    Xi has overseen a vast anti-corruption campaign in recent years which has led to the purge of hundreds of senior officials and top generals, even the president’s one-time allies.

    While critics argue the purges – particularly those targeting the highest ranks of the armed forces – are destabilising and undermine combat readiness, the party has portrayed the campaign as both necessary and regenerative, saying the military must undergo a phoenix-like rebirth and “bathe in flames and be forged anew.”

    The Xinhua commentary propped up the anti-corruption drive as a demonstration of “sustained and systemic” self-governance to “ensure officials dare not, cannot and do not want to commit corruption”.

    “For global investors and policymakers, this signals greater predictability,” it said, arguing that China was also creating a more transparent environment for international cooperation as merit and the rule of law prevail over connections and bribery. REUTERS

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    Xi JinpingChina Communist PartyChina politicsCorruptionChina

    Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services

    Feedback

    TRENDING NOW

    The recommendations aim to help more seniors stay employed for longer, while fostering age-friendly, multigenerational workplaces.

    Government to bring forward raising of retirement age, give employers more financial support to create flexi-load jobs

    Dr Maliki Osman retired from politics in May 2025 after serving as a Member of Parliament for 24 years.

    Former minister Maliki Osman, Revolut chairman join Asia Gulf Holdings advisory board

    Some of the dishes at Gallery by Chele in Metro Manila.

    Is Manila Asia’s new dining hot spot?

    Simba says it intends to respond to the show cause notice, which has a deadline of Nov 16.

    Simba at risk of losing operating licence over spectrum misuse

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More