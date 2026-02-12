The Business Times
Global Enterprise logo
BROUGHT TO YOU BYUOB logo

CK Hutchison warns of legal action if Maersk takes over Panama’s Balboa, Cristobal terminals

The move comes after Panama’s Supreme Court annulled key port contracts held by PPC

Summarise
google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source
Published Thu, Feb 12, 2026 · 08:30 PM
    • CK Hutchison said that Panama has provided no clear assurances about PPC’s continued operations at Balboa and Cristobal.
    • CK Hutchison said that Panama has provided no clear assurances about PPC’s continued operations at Balboa and Cristobal. PHOTO: REUTERS

    [HONG KONG] Hong Kong’s CK Hutchison said on Thursday (Feb 12) it has notified Panama of an investment-protection treaty dispute after AP Moller-Maersk signalled it is willing to temporarily take over management of the Balboa and Cristobal terminals.

    The move comes after Panama’s Supreme Court annulled key port contracts held by Panama Ports Company (PPC), a CK Hutchison subsidiary in late January, leaving the future ownership of some Panama Canal operations unclear and possibly upsetting CK’s plans to sell some terminals.

    APM Terminals Panama, a Maersk subsidiary, said in late January it was willing to operate the Balboa and Cristobal terminals temporarily to prevent any impact on regional and global trade.

    CK Hutchison said that such a takeover would result in legal recourse against APM Terminals unless it is done in agreement with the firm.

    CK Hutchison said in its statement that Panama has provided no clear assurances about PPC’s continued operations at Balboa and Cristobal, and is still moving towards a forced shutdown or takeover, that is worsening disruption and harm.

    PPC has held contracts since the 1990s to operate container terminals at the canal’s Pacific and Atlantic entrances, separate from the waterway’s operations.

    DECODING ASIA

    Navigate Asia in
    a new global order

    Get the insights delivered to your inbox.

    The canal, one of the world’s busiest waterways, is vital to global trade and US commerce, with about two-thirds of transiting cargo bound for or originating in North America.

    The Hong Kong conglomerate added that if the Panama Supreme Court’s ruling, which has yet to come into force, is published and leads to PPC’s concession being terminated, PPC would be unable to keep operating its terminals at the two ports.

    The status of the port contracts also casts uncertainty over billionaire Li Ka-shing owned CK Hutchison’s planned US$23 billion deal to sell its global ports business, including the Panama terminals, to a consortium led by US asset manager BlackRock. REUTERS

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    CK HutchisonpanamaMaersk

    Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services

    Feedback
    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More