The Business Times
business-time-50
Global Enterprise logo
BROUGHT TO YOU BYUOB logo

G7 finance chiefs say it is urgent to limit Middle East war’s cost to global economy

Summarise
google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source
Published Fri, Apr 17, 2026 · 07:01 AM
    • Banque de France Governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau and French Minister for Economy, Finance, and Industrial, Energy and Digital Sovereignty Roland Lescure speaks to the media at the IMF/World Bank 2026 Spring Meetings in Washington, D.C., April 16, 2026.
    • Banque de France Governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau and French Minister for Economy, Finance, and Industrial, Energy and Digital Sovereignty Roland Lescure speaks to the media at the IMF/World Bank 2026 Spring Meetings in Washington, D.C., April 16, 2026. PHOTO: REUTERS

    DeeperDive is a beta AI feature. Refer to full articles for the facts.

    [WASHINGTON] Finance chiefs of the Group of Seven nations on Thursday said it was urgent to limit the cost to the global economy of an enduring Middle East war and “reaffirmed the pressing need to move toward a lasting peace.”

    The war was among three key topics of discussion among the finance ministers and central bank governors on the sidelines of the spring meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank Group that are underway in Washington.

    They also discussed securing supply chains for critical minerals and supporting Ukraine in the face of continuing Russian aggression, according to a statement issued by the finance ministry of France, which holds this year’s G7 presidency. REUTERS

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    G7Global economyIran war

    Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services

    Feedback

    TRENDING NOW

    At MHA, Pang led the ministry’s efforts to deal with security threats such as foreign interference and scams, and its responses in critical and sensitive operations. 

    Ministry of Home Affairs Permanent Secretary Pang Kin Keong to retire

    Andrew Lee, chairman of OCBC (right), and group chief executive Tan Teck Long speaking at Thursday's (Apr 16) AGM.

    Shelving S$5 billion office redevelopment plan proved ‘wise’ as geopolitical risks mount: OCBC chairman

    Eu Yan Sang group chairman Richard Eu has been with the company since 1989 and has seen plenty of change over the years, such as how employees view their jobs.

    Richard Eu on how core values, customers keep Singapore’s TCM chain Eu Yan Sang relevant

    US President Donald Trump (left) with Chinese President Xi Jinping at a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the Apec summit in Busan last October.

    China pips the US if Asean is forced to choose, but analysts warn against reading it like a sports result

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More