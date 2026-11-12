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Global AI stocks sink as Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s exit deepens sector sell-off

Neoclouds CoreWeave, Nebius and some chip stocks fall

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Published Thu, Nov 12, 2026 · 10:30 PM
    • Nvidia has lost some US$300 billion in market value since the board announced an investigation into Jensen Huang’s relationship with a woman alleged to be a spy.
    • Nvidia has lost some US$300 billion in market value since the board announced an investigation into Jensen Huang’s relationship with a woman alleged to be a spy. PHOTO: REUTERS

    [BENGALURU/SYDNEY] Global artificial intelligence-linked stocks fell on Thursday (Nov 12) after Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang resigned following a deepening scandal around his affairs, upending the chipmaker’s leadership and posing fresh risks to a sector already reeling with funding and regulatory concerns.

    Chief financial officer Colette Kress will take over as interim CEO as Nvidia looks for a permanent successor, the company said.

    As the centrepiece of the AI ecosystem, the chipmaker finances infrastructure built around its chips – a strategy that has drawn scrutiny over circular funding and now risks weighing on the sector as its crisis deepens.

    AI stocks have struggled after the Democrats swept the midterm elections, including in states opposed to new data centres, stoking fears that tighter regulation could slow the AI infrastructure build-out.

    Nvidia’s shares fell 8.2 per cent to a more than 16-month low in early trading and its market value was on track to close below US$4 trillion for the first time since July 2025.

    Nvidia-backed neocloud firm CoreWeave dropped 9.1 per cent after surging more than 27 per cent in the previous session when its earnings ignited a relief rally in AI stocks.

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    Other neocloud stocks including IREN and Applied Digital were also trading lower. Nebius dropped 16.2 per cent after the company said its 2026 revenue would come in at the low end of its previous forecast.

    Nvidia has lost more than US$550 billion in market value since the board announced an investigation on Sunday into Huang’s relationship with a businesswoman Alice Huang, who is alleged to be a Chinese spy.

    “He’s the face of Nvidia and Nvidia has been front and centre of the AI build-out,” said Jun Bei Liu, lead portfolio manager at Ten Cap.

    “And if we look at how many new cloud data centre businesses have been sponsored in this circular financing world, it’s pretty much all by Nvidia. And so it has quite a meaningful ramification for what is to come.”

    Nvidia short sellers have made US$9.6 billion in on paper profits so far this week, according to data analytics firm Ortex.

    Chipmakers, widely viewed as one of the biggest beneficiaries of the AI boom, led the sell-off, with the Philadelphia chips index sliding 1.3 per cent.

    Marvell Technology, which Huang called the “next trillion dollar company” in June, slumped 3.8 per cent. AI hyperscaler Oracle, which is expanding its cloud AI chip deals with Nvidia, shed 2.6 per cent.

    Memory chipmaker Micron Technology fell 2.5 per cent; data storage firms Sandisk and Western Digital eased 6 and 3.7 per cent, respectively. Photonic product makers Lumentum and Coherent and AI server maker Dell eased between 3 and 5.1 per cent.

    Construction and power-generation equipment maker Caterpillar and power producer Vistra slipped about 0.5 per cent each.

    Shares of AMD and Broadcom, which also produce AI chips and compete with Nvidia, however, rose 3.7 and 5.6 per cent, respectively, on expectations that the turmoil at Nvidia could create opportunity for rivals.

    Other hyperscalers including Alphabet, Amazon and Microsoft were also up between 0.8 and 2.7 per cent.

    AI stocks struggled and the Nasdaq entered a technical correction earlier this month after the Democrats swept the midterm elections, including in states opposed to data centres, stoking fears tighter regulation could slow the AI build-out.

    Tech-heavy stock markets across the globe witnessed jitters. Japan and South Korea closed nearly 0.7 per cent lower. Tech stocks in Europe were also down about 1 per cent.

    Nvidia trades at about 12 times its 12-month forward earnings estimates, its lowest since November 2012, according to data compiled by LSEG. BLOOMBERG

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