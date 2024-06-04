Google cuts at least 100 jobs across its cloud unit, CNBC reports
ALPHABET-OWNED Google is laying off at least 100 employees from several teams in its cloud unit, CNBC reported on Monday (Jun 3).
Roles in sales, operations and engineering, consulting and “go to market” strategy were some of the positions cut, the report said, citing internal correspondence.
“We continue to evolve our business to meet our customers’ priorities and the significant opportunity ahead”, a spokesperson for Google said.
“We maintain our commitment to investing in areas that are critical to our business and ensure our long-term success.”
The report comes after the California-based tech giant laid off an unspecified number of employees across different teams in April as it cracks down on costs.
Google also laid off hundreds of employees in January following a slew of recent job cuts across the tech and media industry as companies grapple with economic uncertainty. REUTERS
GET BT IN YOUR INBOX DAILY
Start and end each day with the latest news stories and analyses delivered straight to your inbox.
KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes
Global
Google cuts at least 100 jobs across its cloud unit, CNBC reports
US risks a ‘forever’ trade war with China, economist Stephen Roach says
Toyota, other Japan automakers under fire for new lapses as safety scandal deepens
New airports, aircraft: wealthy Gulf prepares for aviation boom
Eco-friendly financing needs rise in Asean as regulations evolve: corporate and investment banking expert
Chinese firms jostle with US peers for sliver of Gulf oil riches