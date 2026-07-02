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Hong Kong’s assets under management grow to record US$5.38 trillion: survey

It has been considering waiving tax on fund managers’ performance bonuses to woo investment talent

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Published Thu, Jul 2, 2026 · 07:45 PM
    • Hong Kong overtook Switzerland as the world’s top cross-border wealth hub in rankings published by the Boston Consulting Group in May.
    • Hong Kong overtook Switzerland as the world’s top cross-border wealth hub in rankings published by the Boston Consulting Group in May. PHOTO: REUTERS

    HONG Kong’s assets under management surged 20 per cent to a record HK$42.2 trillion (US$5.38 trillion) in 2025, marking a third consecutive year of growth for the financial hub, according to a Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) survey.

    The jump was partly driven by a nearly threefold rise in net fund inflows to HK$2.1 trillion, showed the survey released on Thursday.

    “Investors from outside the Chinese Mainland and Hong Kong have accounted for more than 54 per cent of total AUM in recent years, reaffirming the sector’s global reach,” the report said.

    The wealth hub has been considering waiving tax on fund managers’ performance bonuses to woo investment talent, Reuters reported in May citing people familiar with the matter.

    Hong Kong overtook Switzerland as the world’s top cross-border wealth hub in rankings published by the Boston Consulting Group in May.

    “Looking ahead, the SFC remains committed to continued regulatory enhancements to foster Hong Kong’s competitiveness as a premier international financial centre and a leading offshore renminbi hub,” said Elisa Ng, the SFC’s executive director of Investment Products. REUTERS

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