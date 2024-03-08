HSBC makes key hires to boost ultra-high net worth market growth in Asia

HSBC Global Private Banking has made two senior hires, who form part of a dedicated team serving the bank’s ultra-high net worth (UHNW) clients.

The bank appointed Kerri Lim as head of the UHNW segment for Asia, where she will spearhead the UHNW growth strategy in the region. This includes delivering bespoke wealth products, platforms and solutions. Her role is effective Mar 11, 2024.

She will report to Caroline Kitidis, the global head of HSBC’s UHNW segment, on a functional basis and to Lavanya Chari, the bank’s global head of investments and wealth solutions, on an entity basis.

“We expanded our Asia team to allow us to better nurture long-lasting and rewarding client relationships in this underserved market,” said Kitidis.

Lim joins HSBC from UBS, where she was most recently head of business development for global family institutional wealth in Asia-Pacific.

She has over 20 years of experience spanning client relationship management, technology, and programme management functions with global financial institutions like Morgan Stanley and Credit Suisse.

HSBC has also appointed Pritash Mathur as head of family office coverage for global India and global South Asia. Reporting to Lim, he will be responsible for HSBC’s UHNW growth strategy in India and South Asia and work closely with market heads in India, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and North Africa, and Europe.

He has over two decades of experience in private banking and joins from an extensive stint at HSBC Hong Kong and Singapore, where he played a key role in launching the bank’s India private banking business.

Before HSBC, Mathur worked at Credit Suisse in Singapore, Zurich and India, where he set up the India onshore private bank in 2008.

Both Lim and Mathur will be based in Singapore, HSBC noted.

Their appointments follow two hires in the fourth quarter of 2023: Edith Wong, head of the UHNW segment in North Asia, and Sam Wong, development manager of the UHNW segment in Asia. Both report to Lim.

“We are beyond a private bank for ultra-high net worth clients and family offices. The strong collaboration across diverse lines of business within HSBC Group enables a comprehensive one-stop banking experience, and this team will play a vital role in capturing growth opportunities in the region.

“Kerri, Pritash, Edith and Sam each offer their deep understanding of client needs, along with strong market acumen and expertise in different aspects of investment, wealth and legacy planning,” said Lok Yim, HSBC’s regional head of global private banking in Asia-Pacific.