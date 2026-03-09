IMF’s Georgieva warns Middle East conflict could push global inflation higher

In the wake of the Middle East conflict, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva warned policymakers to think of the unthinkable and prepare for it. PHOTO: REUTERS

[TOKYO] IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva on Monday warned of inflation risks from the Middle East conflict, saying a 10 per cent increase in oil prices, if persistent through most of the year, would result in a 40-basis-point increase in global inflation.

“We are seeing resilience tested again by the new conflict in the Middle East,” Georgieva said, speaking in a symposium hosted by Japan’s finance ministry.

“My advice to policymakers in this new global environment is think of the unthinkable and prepare for it,” she said. REUTERS