IMF’s Georgieva warns Middle East conflict could push global inflation higher

Published Mon, Mar 9, 2026 · 01:14 PM
    • In the wake of the Middle East conflict, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva warned policymakers to think of the unthinkable and prepare for it. PHOTO: REUTERS

    [TOKYO] IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva on Monday warned of inflation risks from the Middle East conflict, saying a 10 per cent increase in oil prices, if persistent through most of the year, would result in a 40-basis-point increase in global inflation.

    “We are seeing resilience tested again by the new conflict in the Middle East,” Georgieva said, speaking in a symposium hosted by Japan’s finance ministry.

    “My advice to policymakers in this new global environment is think of the unthinkable and prepare for it,” she said. REUTERS

