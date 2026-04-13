From intern to C-suite: JPMorgan’s Teresa Heitsenrether on building a fully AI-powered ‘megabank’
There are plans to more than double the company’s data and AI talent in the Asia-Pacific region, with ‘meaningful addition’ in Singapore
- “The ability to connect with people (will not) go away with technology, especially in our business. It’s a business that’s about trust and relationships," says Teresa Heitsenrether on how AI will impact the world. PHOTO: JPMORGAN CHASE
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The strategies and stories that shape today’s leaders
[SINGAPORE] When Teresa Heitsenrether graduated from university in the mid-1980s with plans to further her studies, it was her father who advised her to take up a summer internship at JPMorganChase – then known as Morgan Guaranty Trust Company – and to give it a year before deciding what to do next.
She never did go back to school. Instead, she enjoyed her stint so much that she joined on a full-time basis.
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