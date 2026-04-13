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From intern to C-suite: JPMorgan’s Teresa Heitsenrether on building a fully AI-powered ‘megabank’

There are plans to more than double the company’s data and AI talent in the Asia-Pacific region, with ‘meaningful addition’ in Singapore

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Lee U-Wen

Lee U-Wen

Published Mon, Apr 13, 2026 · 12:00 PM
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    • “The ability to connect with people (will not) go away with technology, especially in our business. It’s a business that’s about trust and relationships," says Teresa Heitsenrether on how AI will impact the world.
    • “The ability to connect with people (will not) go away with technology, especially in our business. It’s a business that’s about trust and relationships," says Teresa Heitsenrether on how AI will impact the world. PHOTO: JPMORGAN CHASE

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    The strategies and stories that shape today’s leaders

    [SINGAPORE] When Teresa Heitsenrether graduated from university in the mid-1980s with plans to further her studies, it was her father who advised her to take up a summer internship at JPMorganChase – then known as Morgan Guaranty Trust Company – and to give it a year before deciding what to do next.

    She never did go back to school. Instead, she enjoyed her stint so much that she joined on a full-time basis.

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